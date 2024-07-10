Sapphire Connect Unveils the 5th Edition of "CXO Moves" Report, a study of C-Suite movements in India at RethinkHR CXO Series

SMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 10: Sapphire Connect, India's most innovative B2B Events Company, is proud to present the 5th edition of the RethinkHR CXO Series. This exclusive conclave brings together industry experts, thought leaders, seasoned HR professionals, and partners to share insights and foster meaningful connections.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of "CXO Moves: A Study of C-Suite Movements in India." The gala evening featured over 10 speakers and welcomed more than 70 attendees from 50+ corporates, making it the most interactive and impactful CXO Series event hosted by ReThinkHR in Bangalore.

Renowned HR thought leaders gathered event by Sapphire Connect. Rishi Kapoor, Partner and Business Head, welcomed guests, highlighting "RethinkHR's role in fostering innovation and meaningful change in Indian organizations. We are particularly proud to launch the fifth edition of our exclusive report this evening, 'CXO Moves: A Study of C-Suite Movements in India."

The event commenced with a powerful opening address by Rajesh Ramachandran, Global Chief Digital Officer and Managing Director, Process Automation, ABB Group. His topic, "Strategic Leadership: Key Tactics for Finding and Fostering Top Talent," set the tone for the evening, offering invaluable insights into the strategies and practices essential for identifying and nurturing high-performing individuals in today's competitive business landscape. "In an era where talent is the most valuable asset, it is crucial to not only find but also foster individuals who can drive innovation and growth" said Ramachandran during his address.

Following the opening address, the event featured a compelling panel discussion on "Leveraging Data-Driven Insights for Strategic Leadership Hiring." This discussion emphasized the importance of data analytics in identifying emerging trends and predicting future leadership needs.

The panel was moderated by Ruchi Ahluwalia, Group CHRO at Quess Corp, and included distinguished speakers such as Asha Subramaniam, CHRO of Subex; Joel Sebastian, HR Director at Esper; Monarch Limaye, CHRO of Allstate; and Srees P P, Head HR at Essilor India Pvt Ltd. Together, they shared their expertise and insights on the transformative role of data in shaping strategic hiring decisions. Key discussion points included the use of predictive analytics to forecast leadership requirements and the integration of data-driven approaches to enhance the recruitment and development of top-tier talent.

"I don't believe in cultural fitment; I believe in cultural addition. My perspective on diversity is that new ideas bring innovation and potential benefits, even if they sometimes don't work out. It's better to try than to regret not trying," shared Asha Subramaniam, CHRO of Subex.

"We ensure 50 per cent representation from recruiters and include a woman leader on every leadership hiring panel. This helps in asking the right questions with sensitivity, from middle management upwards," stated Monarch Limaye, CHRO of Allstate.

"When hiring leaders, we involve team members in the interview process. After shortlisting by the recruiter, the candidate meets with potential team members to ensure they have a say in who will lead them, fostering better collaboration given cultural differences between the US and India," shared Joel Sebastian, HR Director at Esper.

"We democratize leadership hiring by involving team members and valuing their feedback. If the team unanimously dislikes a candidate, we don't proceed," shared Srees P P, Head HR at Essilor India Pvt Ltd.

Ruchi Ahluwalia, Group CHRO at Quess Corp, concluded the panel by emphasizing that culture plays a crucial role in attracting and retaining talent. "Encouraging curiosity, innovation, and collaboration is core to our company. We focus on integrity and creating a safe atmosphere, which is especially important with a diverse workforce."

The centrepiece of the event was the launch of Sapphire's annual report on "CXO Moves: A Study of C-Suite Movements in India." Aspiring to curate meaningful insights for the HR fraternity, Sapphire, in collaboration with FICCI, conducted an extensive year-long study to provide valuable data on leadership hiring trends. This comprehensive report examines CXO movements documented during 2023-24 and incorporates insights from leaders in both HR and business domains.

This insightful analysis explores the over 8,000 leadership transitions witnessed in c in 2024, providing valuable insights into emerging trends, competitive strategies, and HR practices shaping the future. This report stands as a testament to our dedication to providing cutting-edge research and actionable insights that empower HR leaders to make informed decisions and drive their organizations forward.

