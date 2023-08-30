Sapphire Connect's Inaugural Corporate Citizen Conclave & Awards: Pioneering a Path to Responsible Governance and Sustainable Practices

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 30: The first edition of the "Corporate Citizen Conclave & Awards" by Sapphire Connect was held on August 3, 2023, leaving an enduring mark on the landscape of corporate citizenship. Eminent leaders from various industries converged to share their visionary insights and perspectives on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Corporate Governance, all aimed at fostering a more realistic and sustainable global environment.

While the notion of Corporate Citizenship has been around for decades, the event showcased a new era where businesses embrace it and wholeheartedly integrate it into their core values and operations. The conclave, held under the theme "Transforming Business for Good," provided a platform for thought leaders, changemakers, and executives to engage in thought-provoking discussions centered around corporations' pivotal role in shaping a more responsible and sustainable world.

Top CEOs and experts from diverse fields weighed in, sharing their perspectives on the evolution of CSR, ESG, and corporate governance. Nitesh Mehrotra, Sustainability & ESG Partner at EY, moderated the CEO panel that included Ashwini Saxena, CEO of JSW Foundation, Satish Rao, Chairman of DRT- Anthea Aromatics Ltd, and Martin Malmros, CEO & Co-Founder of Snowkap. The discussion revolved around the need for a cultural shift while practicing sustainability so that the organization can suffer the least. Satish Rao shared an impactful nugget, “If it can’t be measured, it can’t be done”. The clarion call for sustainability echoed prominently, underlining that responsible practices are not mere obligations but strategic differentiators.

Transitioning from this insightful discussion, the conclave delved into the financial facets of sustainability to India's trajectory toward net zero, board member involvement, and the reality of corporate social responsibility. Leaders including Heena Khushalani, Partner of Climate Change and Sustainability Services at EY, Kumar Anurag Pratap, Vice President & CSR Leader at Capgemini, Capt. Tapas Majumdar, Independent Director at MCON Rasayan Pvt. Ltd. Nagesh Pinge, Independent Director at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Ashwini Mavinkurve, Head of ESG & Sustainability Services at SGS, Pratyush Panda, Head of ESG at LTImindtree, Ajay Pannu, Head of ESH at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ram Vaidyanathan, Head of Environmental Sustainability at Godrej group, Devesh Ghuley, Head of ESH at Everest Industries, Shweta Munjal, Vice President & Global Head of Corp Communications & Sustainability at Lupin, Astrid Dias, Head of Sustainability at Voltas Limited - A TATA Enterprise, Sunil Kumar, Head of CSR at ACG World, Aziz Fidai, Head of CSR and Sustainability at Metro Brands, Vaishali Iyer, Country Head of Communications, Patient Engagement, and CSR at Novartis, Lakshmi Mittra, SVP & Head, and Dr. Ruski Mahal, DVP at HDFC ERGO General Insurance, Sarvesh Warty, S. R. Batliboi, Farhan Pettiwala, Public Policy & Government Relations Advisor, Shalini Kamath, Independent Director, Abbott, Borosil Renewables, Johnson Controls - Hitachi and Ambit Finvest, Swati Agrawal, CEO, CARE Advisory Research and Training (CART) and Shabbir Kanchwala, Chief Sustainable Officer, K Raheja.

The event's evening session celebrated exemplary Corporate Citizens across sectors, recognizing their impactful contributions. Anand Rathi, Founder & Chairman of Anand Rathi Group, addressed the audience as Chief Guest, stressing “The alignment of financial goals with ethical considerations for sustainable equilibrium is necessary”.

The conclave addressed the expectations by highlighting how businesses can evolve beyond profit-driven motives and actively contribute to the betterment of society and the environment. The Awards ceremony commenced with a welcome address by Rishi Kapoor, Partner & Business Head of Sapphire Connect where he emphasized, “Corporate citizenship is not just a responsibility but an opportunity to inspire and empower others to follow a path of social responsibility and compassion”.

The conclave culminated in the recognition of outstanding organizations as exemplary Corporate Citizens, commending their initiatives and tangible impact. EY, the process partner, meticulously evaluated 500+ nominations through discerning screening and 100 + entries went for the final grand jury round. Awards were presented across various categories. The awardees were selected for their impeccable works in each category. There were Forge Auto International Pvt. Ltd. in the Automotive category, Acer India in the Technology category, Reliance Jio in the Telecommunication category, HDFC Bank in the BFSI category, Ghodawat Consumer Products in the FMCG category, Thomas Cook in the Travel, and Hospitality category, and Tata Power in the power category. The awardees were felicitated by Anand Rathi and Ankit Bansal, Founder & CEO, Sapphire Human Solutions

The inaugural edition of the "Corporate Citizen Conclave & Awards" by Sapphire Connect stands as a resounding testament to the growing commitment of industry leaders towards responsible governance, sustainable practices, and collective efforts for a better world. Martin Malcrom, CEO and co-founder, Snowkap who was our associate partner for the event delightfully shared his experience at the Corporate Citizenship Conclave, “I was glad to meet with a diverse group of business leaders, professionals, and innovators at the event. It was truly heartening to see the collective commitment to sustainability. As always, the real work lies ahead – translating strategy into action and fostering a tangible impact." As the event concluded, attendees left inspired and determined to contribute to enduring transformations in the global landscape, echoing the event's theme of "Transforming Business for Good."

