SAR Televenture Limited Secures ₹208.46 Crore Through Preferential Warrants to Fuel Growth and Strengthen Operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: SAR Televenture Limited, a dynamic integrated telecom infrastructure solutions provider, has successfully raised approximately ₹208.46 crore through a preferential issuance of fully convertible warrants. This significant capital infusion, comprising 1,00,70,500 warrants at an issue price of ₹207 per warrant, was met with strong interest from a diverse group of investors, including the Promoter Group, marquee investors, and institutional funds. Notably, the funding round saw substantial contributions from Founder Collective Fund and Choice Strategic Advisors LLP, each investing around ₹25 crore, while the Promoter Group demonstrated robust confidence by subscribing to warrants valued at approximately ₹82 crore.

The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to seek shareholders’ formal approval for this strategic fund-raising initiative is scheduled for January 3, 2026. Conducted virtually via video conferencing and other audio-visual means, the EGM will allow eligible shareholders, as of December 27, 2025, to participate through remote e-voting or during the meeting itself.

The proceeds from this issuance are strategically earmarked to bolster SAR Televenture’s growth trajectory and enhance its operational capabilities. A significant portion, ₹25 crore, will be allocated to strengthening the company’s working capital position. Furthermore, ₹163.46 crore will be directed towards supporting its subsidiaries, thereby enabling crucial capital expenditure (CAPEX) requirements and expansion initiatives across its suite of services, including 4G/5G tower deployment and fiber network development. The remaining ₹20 crore will be utilized for general corporate purposes. In line with regulatory requirements for issues exceeding ₹100 crore, SAR Televenture will appoint a SEBI-registered external monitoring agency to ensure the transparent and compliant end-use of the raised funds.

Established in 2019, SAR Televenture Limited has rapidly emerged as a key player in building next-generation digital and telecom infrastructure across India. As an IP-I registered company with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), it offers a comprehensive range of services, including 4G/5G tower deployment, Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) networks, enterprise connectivity, and broadband solutions. The company’s strategic partnerships with leading Real Estate developers and major telecom operators, coupled with its UAE subsidiary's capabilities in fiber cable laying and network equipment supply, further solidify its expansive reach and its commitment to driving digital connectivity forward.

SAR Televenture's UAE subsidiary enhances its capabilities in fiber cable laying and network equipment supply, contributing to its expanding global presence.



