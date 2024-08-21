Saregama Launches "Yeh Shaam Mastani": A Nostalgic Tribute to Bollywood's Golden Era

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Saregama India Ltd. proudly presents "Yeh Shaam Mastani," a unique live event IP that revives Bollywood's legendary charm. This musical-conversational experience blends storytelling and live performances, as celebrated artists share personal anecdotes from their illustrious careers while singers bring their iconic songs to life, creating an unforgettable evening of nostalgia and entertainment.

"Yeh Shaam Mastani" isn't just about taking a walk down memory lane. It's an intimate experience where beloved artists open up about the behind-the-scenes experiences and unforgettable moments that have shaped their journey. Adding to the nostalgia, the evening will be filled with live performances of their most iconic songs, creating a perfect blend of music and conversation.

The first show is set to feature the iconic Zeenat Aman, a Bollywood icon whose appeal crosses generations. Known for her groundbreaking roles and timeless style, Zeenat Aman redefined the image of the modern Indian woman on screen and set trends that are still influencing fashion and culture today. Her impact on Bollywood is immense, and her work continues to resonate with today's youth, who admire her bold choices, grace, and the effortless way she combines tradition with modernity, making her the perfect choice to kick off this series.

At "Yeh Shaam Mastani," Zeenat Aman will share personal stories from her illustrious career, including behind-the-scenes moments and her chemistry with co-stars that made her films unforgettable. Fans can expect to hear about her experiences working on classic movies, her thoughts on the industry then and now, and anecdotes that reveal the person behind the star.

Adding to the evening's charm, singers Pragati Nagpal and Pranav Chandran will perform some of Zeenat Aman's most iconic songs live with a band. The event will be hosted by RJ Anirudh Chawla, whose love for retro Bollywood will bring an authentic nostalgic feel to the night.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior VP of Films & Events at Saregama, said, "Yeh Shaam Mastani is our tribute to the golden era of Bollywood, bringing to life the stories and music that have deeply influenced our culture. Beginning this series with Zeenat Aman, an icon whose work has defined an entire generation, adds a unique charm to this event. It's a meaningful step in Saregama's ongoing effort to create memorable and enriching experiences for our audience."

Zeenat Aman also expressed her enthusiasm, "Being a part of Yeh Shaam Mastani's a delightful opportunity for me to reconnect with fans and share some of the most cherished moments of my career. Over the years, I've had the privilege of being part of stories that resonated deeply with audiences, and I'm excited to revisit those experiences. It's not just about reliving memories, but also about celebrating the impact these moments have had across generations. I'm looking forward to this unique chance to bring those memories to life once again, and to share them with both long-time admirers and new fans alike."

The journey of "Yeh Shaam Mastani" begins in Mumbai on 5th October 2024, followed by shows in Delhi on 18th October and Jaipur on 19th October. This is your chance to be part of an unforgettable evening that bridges the past and present, bringing the golden age of Bollywood to life in a way that only Saregama can.

Tickets are now available on BookMyShow . Book your tickets now and join us for an evening of timeless stories, classic songs, and the unparalleled charm of Zeenat Aman. For more details, visit Book My Show today.

To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below:

Enjoy a Mastani Shaam with Zeenat Aman

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor