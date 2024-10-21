Sarvesh Goel Honored as Visionary Education Leader by Education World

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 21: Sarvesh Goel, Chairman of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, was awarded the prestigious "Visionary Education Leader" award by Education World in a ceremony held in New Delhi today. This recognition comes as a testament to Goel's dedication to shaping the future of education through innovative and holistic approaches.

GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, has cemented its position as a top educational institution. It is ranked No.1 in Lucknow and No.2 in Uttar Pradesh in the Co-ed Schools category across all boards. The rankings, awarded by Education World and previously by CFore, highlight the school's continued excellence in providing quality education in a fast-evolving world.

Reflecting on this achievement, Goel stated, "I thought of opening a school when I realized that a new-age quality education is required in the era of the fast-changing world." Since its inception in 2011, GD Goenka Public School has been a model of comprehensive education, blending academic excellence with a rich array of extracurricular activities. The school's commitment to nurturing students' intellectual, emotional, and social growth is a key reason for its outstanding reputation.

Beyond education, Goel's contributions to sports and fitness are evident through his annual initiative, the Lucknow Run, a popular half marathon promoting a healthy lifestyle among participants across the region. His focus on overall well-being and physical fitness has made the event a highlight in Lucknow's sporting calendar.

Goel's versatility is further exemplified by his recent foray into the film industry with AND Productions, a film production unit. This venture showcases his expanding influence in Bollywood and entertainment, adding to his multifaceted achievements.

In addition to his contributions to education and entertainment, Goel is also a driving force in the hospitality sector. The Centrum, a luxury five-star hotel in Lucknow, stands as a testament to its commitment to offering world-class hospitality services. The hotel has become a preferred destination for both national and international tourists and major events, enhancing Lucknow's appeal as a global city.

Goel's leadership extends beyond GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow and into multiple sectors, making him a notable figure in education, sports, entertainment, and hospitality. His visionary approach continues to profoundly impact the community, helping shape a brighter future for the next generation.

His recent "Visionary Education Leader" award serves as yet another milestone in a career filled with achievements that inspire students and professionals alike.

In the words of Goel, "This recognition acknowledges the collective efforts of our key leaders, our Principal and dedicated teachers, committed authorities, and the trust placed in us by parents. At GD Goenka Public School, we believe in nurturing not just academically strong students but well-rounded individuals ready to face future challenges."

Goel's dedication to advancing education through innovative methods and holistic development has established GD Goenka Public School as a model for educational excellence. His leadership philosophy integrates tradition with modernity, aiming to create responsible, global citizens while preserving Indian values.

A visionary leader, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Goel's influence extends beyond education. As the Chairman of the Mansingh Goel Group, he has pioneered groundbreaking developments in luxury hospitality, fitness, and entertainment. His commitment to societal betterment, whether through education or other ventures, inspires future generations.

This award further cements Goel's position as a forward-thinking educationist, whose contributions are leaving a lasting impact on the educational landscape of India.

