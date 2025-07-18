Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Secures New Orders Worth ₹ 16 Cr

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE – SSEGL), one of the leading Chennai-based EPC players specializing in integrated infrastructure solutions, has announced the receipt of two significant project orders amounting to a combined value of ₹ 16.44 Cr.

Project 1: Almonard Private Limited

Client: Almonard Private Limited (Part of Almonard Group, a 50+ year old industrial fan brand)

Location: Plots No. 39 to 46, Omshakthy Industrial Park, Thirumudivakkam, Kundrathur, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu

Scope of Work: Civil construction Plumbing Electrical works

Order Value: ₹ 12.69 Cr (Including GST)

Project 2: High Glory Footwear India Private Limited

Client: High Glory Footwear India Pvt. Ltd. (Subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation, Taiwan)

Location: Plot No. A-1, SIPCOT Industrial Park (SEZ), Mangalampettai Elavanasur Kottai Road, A. Sathanur Village, Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu

Scope of Work: Execution of MEP works Installation of chiller unit (MEP-1A)

Order Value: ₹ 3.75 Cr (Excluding GST)

With these new additions, the total order book value of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited now stands at ₹ 891.36 Cr, scheduled for execution over the next 9 to 11 months.

On the receipt of the orders, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited said, “We are delighted to have been entrusted by Almonard Private Limited and High Glory Footwear India with these prestigious projects. These orders reflect the continued trust our clients place in our integrated capabilities, technical expertise, and execution excellence.

Our team remains fully committed to delivering these assignments within the stipulated timelines, upholding the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency. We view these wins as further validation of our position as a reliable partner in India’s evolving infrastructure landscape.”

