Satish Vithalani Unveils Vision For Libf Gcc Calling 2025 At Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: In a landmark event held at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Satish Vithalani, Chairman and Managing Director of Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Private Limited, unveiled the vision and details for the upcoming LIBF GCC Calling 2025 summit. This event marks the third summit in a distinguished series aimed at uniting global leaders and thought influencers.

Vijay Karia, Chairman and Managing Director of Ravin Group of Companies, addressed the audience, outlining the goals and vision for the Euro Exim Bank LIBF GCC Calling 2025 summit, set to take place in Dubai in 2025. He emphasised the summit's potential to foster business collaboration and strengthen community ties with the global marketplace.

"LIBF has been instrumental in nurturing India's business leaders and entrepreneurs over the years. Our aim through LIBF is to promote business and create a larger platform for connectivity," stated Satish Bhai Vithalani. "From Uganda to Dubai, each of our summits has expanded opportunities for participants and reinforced a spirit of unity and progress within the LIBF fraternity. Our mission is to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and economic development on a global scale, with a focus on expanding business in the Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. We eagerly anticipate welcoming our delegates, partners, and sponsors to Dubai for LIBF GCC Calling 2025 as we continue our journey of growth, collaboration, and shared success."

Karia further highlighted the momentum generated by previous LIBF events, stating, "Our inaugural event in Uganda drew over 950 delegates from 34 countries, resulting in 36 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and significant cross-border business opportunities. The second event in Gandhinagar attracted more than 12,000 attendees, enhancing global business connections. For GCC Calling 2025, we expect over 1,000 delegates, with robust support from both the Indian and UAE governments, including an inauguration by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. With a focus on 34 sectors, particularly youth and startups, we project this event will drive an estimated $4-5 billion in additional business between India and the 37 participating countries over the next three to four years."

The LIBF GCC Calling 2025 summit promises to be a pivotal platform for fostering international business relationships and driving economic growth. As anticipation builds, the LIBF community looks forward to another successful gathering that will further enhance global collaboration and innovation.

The event witnessed robust attendance from prominent members of the Lohana community, including businessmen, professionals, educators, and thought leaders. Participants actively engaged in discussions, providing valuable insights regarding the LIBF App, which is available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Notable attendees included Senior Solicitor Mahendra Ghelani and esteemed Chartered Accountants such as CA Dinesh Kanabar and Mr Subhash Thakrar, Ex Chairman of London Chamber of Commerce who flew from UK. The gathering also featured influential real estate developers, including Jitendra Thakkar from Nashik, Umang Thakker from Ahmedabad, and Chintan Vasani and Jay Morzaria from Mumbai, who represent the youth wing of the community. Additionally, educationists Jesus Lal and Parth Kotecha from Junagadh contributed to the vibrant dialogue at the event.

The diverse representation underscored the collective commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the Lohana business community.

