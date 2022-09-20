Sattva Nation celebrates India's biggest holistic wellness festival and Awards' Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2.0'

Sattva Nation - India's biggest holistic wellness platform recently celebrated 'Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2.0' at Shangri-la, New Delhi. Sattva Nation is the only platform which focuses on 8 Dimensions of wellness, including Physical, Environmental, Social, Financial, Emotional, Occupational, Spiritual and Intellectual.

With this Iconic award show, Sattava Nation recognised the exceptional and extraordinary people in the field of wellness, those who have sailed the ship against the wind and set an example not only for women but for the entire society. The programme was inaugurated by many top wellness experts in India.

"Sattva Nation being a Holistic Wellness platform, focuses on 8 dimensions of wellness. As the 2nd edition of Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards and Fest, it is a unique initiative by Sattva Nation where we recognise wellness experts from all dimensions, which makes it the biggest wellness fest. We not only felicitated the wellness experts but also shared thought leadership on various subjects of wellness which helps the society to make wellness a priority in their lives," Preeti Singh Mundra, Founder, Sattva Nation.

Sattva Nation's annual Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards and fest was attended by top dignitaries from various fields like Alok Gupta, Director General, NAREDCO, Dr Gaurav Grover, Chairman, New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA), Dr Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson - Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd, Ambassadors from various respected embassies, Senior doctors, wellness influencers and other high dignitaries.

The event also witnessed the panel discussion on various topics like Illness to Wellness, Women's Wellness, Wellness in today's world and Sustainable Wellness. Few of the speakers were Ms Sunaina Rekhi (Health and Lifestyle Coach, Yoga Representative for India at The United Nation), Luke Coutinho (Globally renowned Holistic Lifestyle Coach), Padma Shri Phoolbasan Bai Yadav (Social Worker and Founder of Maa Bamleshwari Janhit Kare Samiti NGO), Dr. Rekha Chaudhari (Global Wellness Ambassador India, Founder and Managing Director of Oneline Wellness &Caressaa Day Spa, Founder - World Digital Detox Day), Acharya Advait Yogbhushan (Sacred Science Teacher, Founder Director - Swamarpan Foundation), Amit Khanna (Indian Athlete, Fastest Indian Ever), Bharti Taneja (Founder Director - Alps Beauty Group and Alpms Cosmetic Clinic Pvt Ltd), Dr. Preeti Seth (Founder - Pachouli Wellness Clinic, Nutritionist and Cosmetologist), Ashna Dhanuka (Life Coach and Lifestyle/Confidence/Motivational Speaker), Sonia Dang (Numerologist, Vaastu Consultant, Tarot Reader, Hypnotist, PLR Therapist), Vikas Bagaria (Founder and CEO - Pee Safe), Maithili Thakur (Spiritual Singer, trained in Indian classical music and Folk Music), Neha Ranglani ( Integrative health coach) and to name a few.

The discussion was followed by an award ceremony where Padma Sunita Kohli (National Award Winner, Interior Designer and President of K2 India), Dr Bharti Taneja (Rashtrapati Award Winner, World Record Holder, Founder Director - Alps Beauty Group and Alpms Cosmetic Clinic Pvt Ltd), Padma Shri Phoolbasan Bai Yadav (Social Worker and Founder of Maa Bamleshwari Janhit Kare Samiti NGO), Dr Rekha Chaudhari (Global Wellness Ambassador India, Founder and Managing Director of Oneline Wellness &Caressaa Day Spa, Founder - World Digital Detox Day) were being awarded, along with special category awardee "Kaya Kalp - The Royal Spa ITC Grand Bharat, "Spazzo Wellness Center- Crowne Plaza, Okhla, New Delhi" and Radisson Hotel Gurugram under Innovative wellness cuisine.

The event was supported by Association Partners - NDSWA, Silver Partner Kraheja Homes Corp, Support Partners - KNest, Gift Partners- Pee Safe, Pachaouli Wellness Clinic, Grow Tree, Knowledge Partner - MENTORx, Health Partner - Yogic Secrets, Media Partner - BW Business World, Radio Partner - Radio Mirchi

