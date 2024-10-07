Saturo Technologies- BillMade POS Participates in Mumbai ReTechCon 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Saturo Technologies—BillMade POS is thrilled to announce that we were the POS partner for ReTechCon 2024, a premier event in the retail industry. This summit brought together leading experts, innovative thinkers, and industry pioneers to discuss the latest trends and future directions in retail.

We are proud to highlight that our Director and CEO, Deepak Singh, was a distinguished Speaker at the summit, Mr. Singh shared his invaluable insights during his presentation, contributing to the vibrant discussions and shedding light on the transformative potential of AI technology in the retail sector. He also displayed a quick demo on how AI will help retail industry leaders in their financial reporting, stock-keeping, daily reminders on unpaid invoices and payment collection methods, and various AI features, which is going to be a game changer in the retail sector.

During the conclave, Saturo Technologies showcased a suite of cutting-edge solutions, including our flagship products: BillMade Central Portal, BillMade QSR, BillMade Standalone and Mobile Applications, BillMade POS for NetSuite, and NetSuite ERP (Retail ERP). Our participation was highlighted by engaging interactions with industry leaders, thought-provoking discussions, and an in-depth exploration of the future of retail technology. We aim to empower the retail industry with tailored POS solutions that meet their unique needs.

Mr. Singh’s participation as a speaker highlights our dedication to driving innovation and excellence in the retail industry. His insights on integrating advanced technologies and the significance of seamless customer experiences resonated strongly with the audience, reinforcing BillMade’s position as a thought leader.

We look forward to building on the connections and knowledge gained at the Retail Technology Conclave 2024. BillMade is committed to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses and reshape the retail landscape.

For more information about BillMade and our participation in the Bangalore Retail Summit 2024, please contact us at sales@saturotech.com or call us at +91-20-7117 9633 / +91 7385921848.

