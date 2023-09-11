Saturo Technologies hosts 21st Edition of India CFO Summit 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 11: The 21st Edition of the India CFO Summit 2023 on the theme "CFOs Evolving Role in Building Future Ready Business” was sponsored by Saturo Technologies Pvt Ltd in the presence of financial luminaries and industry leaders at the Four Points by Sheraton in Pune.

Dr Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman of 5F World, Lighthouse Communities & Honeywell Automation India Ltd., and Independent Director of SBI Payment Services Private Limited, delivered an illuminating keynote address on "CEO-CFO Partnerships for Business Transformation." Dr. Natarajan's insights resonated with the audience, emphasizing the collaborative dynamics between CEOs and CFOs.

A riveting panel discussion titled "CFOs Evolving Role in Building Future Ready Business" was organized. Nitish Parameswaran, Chief Financial Officer of Saturo Technologies Private Limited, skillfully moderated the session, guiding discussions among distinguished panellists. The panel included:

Rahul Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer of XpressBees

Partha Hor, Vice President Finance (India & South-East Asia) of Lenze

Pawan Daga, Chief Financial Officer of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd

Somnath Biswas, Chief Financial Officer of Vascon Engineers

Ruchita Somani, Chief Financial Officer of Uttamenergy Ltd

The panelists explored the evolving responsibilities of CFOs in shaping future-ready organizations.

The summit continued with a presentation by Uttam Kedia, Principal Solution Consultant at Oracle NetSuite, titled "Why Organizations Should Consider Moving to Cloud ERP." Kedia adeptly highlighted the strategic advantages of embracing cloud-based ERP solutions, resonating with attendees seeking digital transformation insights.

Deepak Singh, Director of Saturo Technologies Private Limited, captivated the audience with his presentation on "Oracle NetSuite Case Studies and Customer Benefits." Singh shared compelling real-world scenarios where Oracle NetSuite fueled business excellence, underscoring Saturo's commitment to empowering organizations through innovative solutions.

Arti Desai, Finance Adviser at e-Emphasys, enriched the summit with her insights. She discussed the meticulous selection process of NetSuite ERP and provided first-hand accounts of their experiences partnering with Saturo Technologies for ERP implementation.

Gaurav Vaid, Finance Manager at Crimson Global Education, also took the stage, shedding light on the selection journey of NetSuite ERP and narrating how Crimson Global Education leveraged Saturo's expertise to optimize their ERP implementation.

The summit reached its crescendo with a compelling second-panel discussion titled "CFOs Actions in Accelerating Finance Digital Transformation." Vishal Kanal, Director of Oracle NetSuite India, deftly moderated the session. Esteemed panellists included:

Amol Pudkey, CFO of Ghatge Group

Biswa Chatterjee, Global Head-Tax Projects of Danfoss Power Solutions

Ramesh Birajdar, Vice President Finance of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited

Bindu Sharma, Chief Financial Officer of FM Logistic India

Rajesh Shukla, Head Indirect Taxation of Tata Motor Group

Venugopal Rao Pendyala, Group CFO & CRO of Autoline Industries Limited

Ritesh Alladwar, Chief Financial Officer of AgroStar

These accomplished individuals engaged in insightful discussions on driving digital transformation in the realm of finance.

Deepak Singh, Director of Saturo Technologies Pvt Ltd, said, “We are encouraged by the level of participation and the depth of debate at the India CFO Summit 2023. The importance of CFOs in creating organisations that can compete in the future was highlighted at this event”

Prajkta Singh, Director of Saturo Technologies Pvt Ltd, expressed her thoughts, saying, "The summit was a remarkable platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas and drive conversations that will steer the finance landscape toward digital innovation."

The 21st Edition India CFO Summit 2023 left attendees enriched with knowledge, fresh perspectives, and a profound understanding of the dynamic role CFOs play in navigating the ever-evolving business landscape.

Saturo Technologies Pvt Ltd is a leading Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider, offering comprehensive ERP solutions to businesses worldwide. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Saturo empowers organizations to streamline their operations and achieve growth. For more information about Saturo Technologies Pvt Ltd and its offerings, please visit http://www.saturotech.com,contact us at sales@saturotech.com, or call +91 20 7117 9633.

