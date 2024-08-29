Saurabh Kumar Joins Evera to Accelerate Electric Fleet Growth

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 29: Evera Cabs, a pioneering force in all-electric cab services in Delhi-NCR, proudly announces the appointment of Saurabh Kumar as an Independent Director. His role will be instrumental in driving the company's mission to minimize carbon emissions and enhance customer satisfaction through his strategic oversight.

With over three decades of experience in sustainable energy and efficiency, Saurabh will ensure the company aligns with its strategic objectives and vision while inducing robust governance practices and shaping green energy-based mobility solutions. He will play a pivotal role in reinforcing Evera's governance framework, ensuring ethical business conduct and compliance.

Commenting on his appointment, Saurabh Kumar, Independent Director, Evera, said, "Urban mobility can enable reducing the growing carbon footprint without compromising on efficiency and convenience. The urgent need is to integrate sustainable energy solutions into transportation systems at scale, and that's exactly where Evera is uniquely positioned. By addressing gaps in energy optimization and fleet efficiency, I aim to steer Evera towards innovative, actionable solutions. Together, we will not only expand our green mobility reach but also set new industry standards that meet both environmental and customer demands head-on."

Welcoming Saurabh to the team, Nimish Trivedi, Founder and CEO, Evera said, "Saurabh's deep expertise in sustainable energy and policy implementation is critical to Evera's future plans. His strategic prowess will be instrumental in addressing the operational and environmental challenges of scaling electric fleets in a densely populated region like Delhi-NCR, where the need for sustainable urban mobility solutions is pressing. With Saurabh's addition, we aim to strengthen technology infrastructure and enter new markets, thus solidifying our position as a leader in the electric mobility space."

Saurabh Kumar is also the Vice President - India for the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP). With over three decades of experience, he began his career began with the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), focusing on sensitive intelligence assignments, and further, held key positions in the Indian government, including the Union Ministry of Power and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Saurabh Kumar as Vice Chairperson & MD of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), successfully led the implementation of several key energy efficiency programs. Saurabh Kumar became the face of the country's energy efficiency programmes after he spearheaded the world's largest non-subsidised distribution programme of LED lamps under the 'Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs and Appliances for All' (Ujala) scheme. He is a pioneer in EV industry & has been instrumental in driving large-scale energy efficiency programs and promoting sustainable energy initiatives across India. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur and a master's in public policy from the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo, Japan.

Evera Cabs is an all-electric cab demand aggregator across Delhi-NCR, offering services such as airport transfer, rentals, and corporate transportation. Currently Evera's e-taxi service operates in Delhi-NCR, with the aim to reduce the human carbon footprint, while enhancing customer experience, one ride at a time. Founded in 2019, Evera is an EV cab service provider for customers across B2C and B2B segments.

Accelerating the ecosystem for sustainable cab hailing transportation for the masses and corporates, Evera has secured its pre-Series A funding round of $3 million. IEG Investment Banking Group, Germany and Direct Capital- subsidiary of Devonshire Capital, Thailand came together in the closure of this round. In a short span, the brand has clocked 30+ million Green Kilometres across Delhi NCR.

