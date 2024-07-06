Saurabh Saxena to be honoured with Universal Merit Awards for boosting investment for Government of India

New Delhi (India), July 6: On August 7, 2024, the BMICH International Convention Centre in Colombo will host the prestigious Universal Merit Awards 2024. Eminent personalities from various countries will participate in this event celebrating outstanding achievements in various fields. Former President and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa will attend the ceremony as the chief guest, the special guest of this glittering festive evening will be the Deputy Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament Ajit Rajapaksa. In this ceremony, India’s skilled professional Saurabh Saxena will be honored with the Universal Merit Awards 2024 for his outstanding contribution in boosting investment for the Government of India.

Let us tell you that Saurabh Saxena plays an important role in attracting investment, advocating favorable policies and assisting the government in formulating strategic investment strategy. Saurabh has successfully facilitated investments in several Indian states and has successfully provided the basis for investments from leading entities like Adani Group, Mahindra, Tata Group and Reliance. His extensive experience includes working with several state governments, the World Bank, IFAD and a multinational corporation.

Saurabh currently holds a senior position at Ernst & Young (E&Y), a leading multinational consulting firm. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Birla Institute of Management Technology and holds both a master’s and a bachelor’s degree in economics from St. John’s College. Saurabh is making his special contribution to the UK-India investment strategy.

The Universal Merit Award program is being directed by Bollywood director Dushyant Pratap Singh, while the program is being organized by Professor Kartik Rawal of Also Group. Dushyant Pratap Singh, who is directing the program, gave Saurabh Saxena the invitation letter for this program. Saurabh expressed his happiness and thanked the organizers for this international honor.

