Saurav Ghosal Inaugurates Squash Academy at Dosti West County - Balkum, Thane (W)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Dosti Realty celebrates the official launch of the Saurav Ghosal Squash Academy at Dosti West County, inaugurated by Saurav Ghosal, one of India's most accomplished squash players. Ghosal, who has reached a career-high ranking of World No. 10 and brought home India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medals in squash, graced the event, emphasizing the importance of top-tier sports facilities in nurturing young talent and fostering community engagement.

Dosti West County is a 105-acre township located in the vibrant suburb of Balkum, Thane (W), which has made remarkable strides in providing state-of-the-art sports infrastructure to its residents of all age groups. With 1, 2, and 3 BHK homes of various configurations, it offers homebuyers a plethora of options to fulfill their dreams. This new addition complements the other sports and recreational facilities within a luxurious 44,795 sq. ft. clubhouse and a 6.5-acre open-to-sky podium, which also includes badminton courts, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a gymnasium, a futsal court, box cricket, a music room, and much more. These facilities are managed by the well-known club operators Ileseum Clubs, ensuring extraordinary experiences for residents.

Saurav Ghosal, former World No. 10 in squash and India's pride said, "It has truly been an honour to be a part of this wonderful initiative by Dosti Realty. Facilities like these are crucial for the growth of squash and other sports in India. Bringing Saurav Ghosal Squash with Ileseum Clubs and Hotfut Sports at Dosti West County is a fantastic opportunity for residents, especially young players, to train in a top-tier environment. I have always believed that sport builds character, resilience, and community spirit, and I'm excited to see Dosti Realty leading the way in promoting an active lifestyle through such remarkable infrastructure. Ileseum Clubs & Hotfut Sports have provided an excellent platform for Saurav Ghosal Squash to enter new markets and bring the sport to micro-communities. More of these initiatives are needed to grow participation and development of sports like squash in India."

Commenting on the launch of the Saurav Ghosal Squash Academy at Dosti West County, Anuj Goradia, Director - Dosti Realty, said, "At Dosti Realty, we believe that a thriving community is built on the foundation of health and wellness. The Saurav Ghosal Squash Academy and our cutting-edge sports facilities at Dosti West County set us apart in offering a lifestyle that truly caters to the modern homebuyer. Beyond luxury living, we aim to provide residents with a well-rounded experience, where physical fitness, mental well-being, and a sense of belonging are paramount. The launch of these facilities underscores our dedication to elevating the living standards of our community, blending comfort and convenience with the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle."

Shraddha Goradia, Director - Dosti Realty, said, "The launch of the Saurav Ghosal Squash Academy at Dosti West County is a significant step in providing our residents with access to world-class facilities that encourage active lifestyles. We are committed to creating spaces where fitness, recreation, and community engagement come together seamlessly. It's not just about building homes; it's about fostering a culture of well-being. We see this as a platform for nurturing talent while ensuring that fitness and recreation are easily accessible to our residents."

Mr Pavit Singh, Ileseum Clubs, Founder and Partner of Ileseum Sports and Clubs LLP said, "With squash being introduced into the Olympics, the growth and future of squash as a sport will be immense in the coming years. We find it imperative to include squash infrastructure, training, and academies in all our clubs' profiles. Saurav Ghosal being India's most iconic and successful squash athlete, while also being an incredible human being, makes for the ideal academy partner and brand to be associated with when it comes to delivering world-class services at our clubs. Dosti West County club is our first-choice destination to launch the Saurav Ghosal Squash Academy for its amazing infrastructure, strong community, and a natural fit to its positioning as a healthy and active lifestyle development."

The inauguration of the squash court and the launch of the Saurav Ghosal Squash marks a significant milestone in the development of sports infrastructure in the region, reflecting Dosti Realty's ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life for its residents. By bringing together such premium facilities, in partnership with Ileseum Clubs, Dosti West County embodies Dosti Realty's vision of fostering a sense of community through sports and recreation. Saurav Ghosal's presence and willingness to launch his squash brand further underscore the importance of investing in modern sports amenities that not only promote physical health but also cultivate mental resilience and community spirit. Saurav has embodied this spirit in his playing days and now wants to truly make India a global leader in squash by promoting the sport at the grassroots. We need to increase participation in sport and the vision of elite athletes like Saurav Ghosal in this effort makes it a lot easier for enabling this mission.

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over four decades and has delivered more than 131 properties, encompassing a portfolio of over 12.15 mnsq. ft. Dosti Realty is constructing over 21 mn. sq.ft across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. It has sold homes to 20600+ happy families and continues transforming the skyline with its developments. The company has experience in various development types, like Residential, Retail, IT Parks, Educational Institutes, etc. Over the years, it has been known for its Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.

