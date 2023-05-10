Save Max Group expands global reach, establishes new office in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 10 (/BusinessWire India): Save Max Real Estate celebrated the inauguration of its new head office in Gurugram, India, marking a significant milestone in the brand's expansion into the Indian market. The company office on the 23rd floor of the M3M IFC building in Sector 66, Gurugram, offers a spacious layout and stunning views.

The new office space boasts a modern, sleek aesthetic featuring open workspaces, private meeting rooms, and state-of-the-art technology. Designed to encourage collaboration and creativity, the space includes comfortable breakout areas and communal spaces for team members.

The Founder and CEO of Save Max Group, Raman Dua, expressed his pride in the India team, led by Amardeep Singh, CEO of Save Max Real Estate, for spearheading the effort to establish the new headquarters. The company is confident about offering the perfect property and is dedicated to bringing a paradigm shift to the Indian real estate industry.

An iconic Canadian real estate brand, Save Max Real Estate aims to make Indian real estate experiences hassle-free and credible by focusing on honesty, integrity, and trust, ensuring its clients receive the best possible service. The company looks forward to working with its clients and partners to achieve its vision and positively impact the Indian real estate industry. As Save Max completes 13 years in 2023, it is now evolving into a global brand, with India being a crucial step.

"We see a huge potential for growth in the real estate sector in India," said Amardeep Singh. "By bringing global industry practices and staying true to our HIT formula of Honesty, Integrity, and Trust, we aim to provide our clients with a seamless, hassle-free experience when buying or selling a property. We believe that a regulated real estate industry will be the backbone of India as it grows into its promise of being a global superpower."

Dua echoed this sentiment, "Our vision is to enhance prosperity and happiness globally and achieve exponential growth through innovative ideas and services. At Save Max, we aim to provide exceptional value to our clients through personalized, innovative, and comprehensive solutions that embrace human-centred technology and encourage entrepreneurship while building lasting partnerships."

Save Max Real Estate's innovative approach to real estate brokerage has earned it multiple awards and accolades, thanks to its use of the latest technology and global industry practices. As it expands in India, the company is investing in training its team members to provide clients with exceptional service.

Dua and Singh emphasized the company's commitment to excellence and belief in the potential of the Indian market. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and dedication to transparency and integrity, the company is building a reputation as one of India's most reliable and trustworthy real estate brokerages.

In addition to Raman Dua's vision of the growth and success of Save Max, the company is committed to creating job and career opportunities in the Indian real estate industry. Save Max believes in providing equal opportunities for everyone and welcomes diversity in its workforce.

