Say goodbye to traditional coolers! Welcome the ground breaking Kuhl Exzel fan with revolutionary cooling technology

New Delhi [India], May 8: Kuhl Stylish Fans is proud to introduce its Next-gen Desert Cooler Exzel H1, which is designed to infuse your home with style and functionality. With its advanced BLDC motor and remote control, this cooler saves up to 65% on electricity while adding a touch of modern style to your home. Say hello to cool, refreshing air and goodbye to high energy bills - Kuhl Exzel H1 is more than just a cooler, it is a lifestyle upgrade.

The Kuhl Exzel H1 features ultrasonic mist humidifier technology, ensuring the elimination of water droplets while providing a refreshing atmosphere with low noise operation. Its sleek and contemporary design adds a touch of sophistication to any room, while its remote operation and digital speed display enhance convenience.

Also, no more worrying about the constant refills as Kuhl Exzel H1 comes with generous water tank capacity, providing up to 8 hours of uninterrupted cooling. The inclusion of ultrasonic mist humidifier technology ensures that you enjoy a refreshing atmosphere without any water droplets, while the low noise operation guarantees a peaceful environment.

Mr. Varun Gupta, Joint Managing Director of Kent RO Systems Limited, said, "We are thrilled to introduce Kuhl Exzel H1, a product that not only elevates home decor but also emphasizes energy efficiency. With its innovative design and advanced features, Kuhl Exzel H1 sets a new standard in cooling technology, providing consumers with both style and savings." Additionally, Kuhl Exzel H1 is proudly made in India, designed by Kent's R&D team.

The Kuhl Exzel H1 is equipped with impressive specifications that ensure efficient and effective cooling performance. With a power consumption of 60 Watts, it delivers a sweeping coverage of 400 MM, complemented by a speed of 1200 RPM and a delivery rate of 77 CMM. Its aerodynamic design features 8 wings on the blade, optimizing air circulation while maintaining a low noise level. Available in a sleek white color variant, the Kuhl Exzel H1 is priced competitively at Rs9619.00, making it an attractive choice for those seeking both style and functionality in their cooling solutions.

With its blend of style, functionality, and energy efficiency, Kuhl Exzel H1 is available at Amazon and Kuhl Official shopping site i.e, on shop.kuhl.in . Upgrade your home decor while experiencing optimal cooling performance and significant electricity savings with Kuhl Exzel H1.

