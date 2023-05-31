Sayaji Hotels Expands Its Presence In Maharashtra With The Launch Of ‘Effotel Sarola’

Leadership Team at Press Conference accompanied by Jameel Sayed

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Sayaji Hotels, synonymous with luxury and excellence, is now proud to unveil its newest addition in Pune, ‘Effotel Sarola’. Centrally located on the Pune-Bangalore highway, the hotel is well-connected to prominent commercial and industrial zones, including the Sarola, Shiwal, Khandala & Faltan MIDC, and Pune IT Park. Mr. Ajit Dada Pawar, Former DCM & Opposition Leader of Maharashtra, officially unveiled Effotel Sarola in the presence of prominent dignitaries.

Announcing the launch, Mr. Jameel Sayed, Director – of Business Development at Sayaji Hotels Ltd., said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in Maharashtra with the launch of Effotel Sarola, our sixth property in the State. The hotel perfectly epitomizes the brand’s core values of offering immaculate service and impeccable hospitality. We currently operate 22 properties nationally and have embarked on an ambitious expansion plan to establish our footprints in Gir, Panchgini, Udaipur, Lonavala, Khandala, Harda, and Satara in the coming years. The group overall plans to have 50 operational hotels nationally in the next 2 years. We are buoyant on the industry’s growth in the Pune district that has fuelled demand for upscale mid-market hotels in this region. With the launch of Effotel Sarola, we move a step forward to establish our presence across prominent destinations nationally.”

Mr. Bhalchandra Jagtap, Founder of Maee Hotels and Hospitalities Private Limited, said, “We are extremely overwhelmed by the owner-centric strategy adopted by Sayaji Hotels across all the properties they operate. This association enables us to benefit from Effotel’s premium brand image, smart technology, enhanced customer network, and professional expertise. Effotel Sarola, with its strategic location, refined elegance, exquisite dining options, well-equipped conference facilities and other contemporary amenities, will perfectly complement the needs of discerning domestic and corporate travellers. We are thrilled to welcome our guests by offering them the signature Sayaji Hospitality experience and look forward to making their stay memorable”.

Effotel Sarola offers 54 well-appointed guest rooms comprising 42 Premium Rooms, 10 Executive Rooms, and 2 Suites that blend contemporary design with unmatched comfort. All rooms are fully air-conditioned and equipped with tea-coffee makers, Wardrobes, Wi-Fi connectivity, LED TVs, and safety lockers. The facilities at the hotel include 24-hour room service, well-equipped with 2 conference rooms, a speciality restaurant, a board room, a banquet hall, Gym & a huge lawn – a perfect place for a destination wedding. Guests can enjoy a magnificent culinary journey that spans diverse gastronomic experiences with a blend of multiple flavours and Indian hospitality. The banquet is an ideal venue to host private parties, weddings, and memorable events, while the board room is best suited for corporate meetings and training programs.

Sayaji Hotels is India’s premier upscale lifestyle hospitality brand, renowned for its bespoke experiences, signature hospitality, and ushering in new standards of opulence in the 4-star and 5-star hotels category. It has been at the forefront of the Hospitality Industry for the past 3 decades. The group presently operates 22 properties across India under the brand names Sayaji Hotels, Effotel by Sayaji, and Enrise by Sayaji. Each of the properties boasts luxurious rooms with a host of banqueting and F&B facilities.

Effotel by Sayaji, Post Sarola, 369, Taluka Bhor, Sarola, Pune – 412206, Maharashtra.

Visit: www.sayajihotels.com

