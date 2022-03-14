SBI Alert: SBI's alerts it's customers to link PAN card with Aadhar card before Mar 31

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public sector bank, has alerted its customers. The bank has asked its account holders to link PAN-Aadhar card before March 31, 2022.

If customers do not do so, their banking services may be shut down, the bank said. SBI has also tweeted in this regard.

(PAN-Aadhaar Link) Time till March 31 - SBI has stated, "To avoid any inconvenience and to enjoy uninterrupted banking services, we are advising our customers to link to PAN Aadhaar." At the same time, linking to the PAN base is mandatory.

If PAN and Aadhaar are not linked, PAN will be deactivated and PAN cannot be used for specified transactions, 'the bank said. Earlier, the Central Government had extended the deadline for linking PAN base in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic from 30 September 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Easy way to link PAN with Aadhar card -

- You can also link PAN and Aadhaar via SMS

- Go to the message box of the mobile and type

- UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN>

- Send this message to 567678 or 56161, done ...