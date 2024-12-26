SBI Clerk Notification 2024 Out for 14191 Posts, Online Registration Starts

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], December 26: The State Bank of India has finally announced the much-awaited recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) for 2024-25. This cycle, the total number of vacancies has seen a significant increase, rising to 14191 compared to last year's 8,283 vacancies. It includes 13735 regular positions and 456 backlog vacancies, providing a promising opportunity for aspirants across the nation.

The application process began on December 17, 2024, and interested candidates have until January 07, 2025, to submit their applications. Aspirants between 20 years and 28 years of age, must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university to be eligible. Final-year students are also allowed to apply, provided they have to furnish proof of graduation at the time of joining if selected.

The selection process for the SBI Clerk Exam consists of two stages: the Preliminary and Mains Examination. As per the notification, the Prelims exam is tentatively scheduled for February 2025 and successful candidates will proceed to the Mains exam, expected to be held in March/April 2025. Both exams assess candidates on subjects such as reasoning, quantitative aptitude and English language skills, ensuring that only the most qualified individuals are selected for the positions.

This position offers a competitive remuneration package. The initial basic pay for the Junior Associate is Rs26,730, including two annual increments. The in-hand pay, combining various allowances such as house rent, dearness and transportation, is approximately Rs46,000. Along with financial benefits, SBI Clerks enjoy job security, growth opportunities and additional perks.

The application fee for candidates belonging to the General, EWS and OBC categories is Rs750, while candidates from SC, ST and PwBD categories are exempted from fee payment. Applicants can submit their applications and payment online through the official SBI website.

The substantial increase in the number of vacancies highlights SBI's commitment to expanding its workforce and enhancing customer service. With more than 14,000 SBI Clerk / Junior Associates (JA) positions available, this recruitment drive is one of the largest in recent years and is expected to draw applications from lakhs of applicants across the country. Aspirants are encouraged to start their preparation early and ensure to complete the application before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. This announcement marks a golden opportunity for individuals seeking a stable and rewarding career in India's banking sector.

If You are a graduate you can apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024-25 from 17 December to 7 January 2025 and follow the SBI Clerk preparation plan to crack the exam.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor