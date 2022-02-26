SBI customers will not be able to access portal; check details

If you are a customer of State Bank of India, the largest bank in the country, then there is important news for you. SBI updates its portal from time to time to provide better facilities to its customers. Meanwhile, SBI Bank has issued an alert for its customers. The Complaint Service Portal will not be available for a few hours on 26 and 27 February 2022, the bank said. SBI has given this information by tweeting.

In that case, if you want to do any important digital transactions, you have to complete them quickly. "We urge our esteemed customers to stay with us as we strive for a better banking experience," SBI said in an official Twitter account. Also, the bank has stated that the service of the bank's complaint portal http://crcf.sbi.co.in will not be available to customers on February 26 from 11pm to 6am. Meanwhile, according to the bank, customers can call the bank's toll free number 1800112211/18001234/18002100 for any complaints, inquiries etc. during this period.