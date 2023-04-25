SBI General launches a fully customizable, digital-only health product 'Health Edge Insurance'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (/NewsVoir): SBI General Insurance, one of India's leading general insurers today announced the launch of a fully customizable digital-only health product 'Health Edge Insurance'. The policy offers a single comprehensive plan with 9 basic indemnity covers and 18 optional covers, allowing customers to design a tailor-made health insurance policy as per their requirements. It offers customers a convenient and hassle-free experience.

The policy provides multiple sum insured options ranging between INR 3 Lacs to INR 25 Lacs, with long-term policy options available for up to 3 years. It offers customers value with premiums starting from less than Rs.15/day*. The entry age to purchase the Health Edge plan is 18 years to 65 years for adults and 91 days to 30 years for children.

Health Edge Insurance is a truly digital-only product from SBI General that makes buying health insurance a user-friendly experience. The entire process right from purchase to claims will be completely digital and shall require minimal paperwork. Customers can avail services such as downloading the policy document, premium payment, policy renewal, making a claim and more, from the comfort of their homes.

The Heath Edge plan comprises of nine in-built covers: In-Patient Hospitalization, Pre-Hospitalization Medical Expenses, Post-Hospitalization Medical Expenses, Day-Care Treatment, Emergency Road Ambulance Cover, Bariatric Surgery Cover, Modern Treatment/ Advance Procedures, AYUSH Treatment and Stay Fit Health Checkup. Insured individuals can also avail of a health check-up for various preventive tests under the Stay Fit Health Check-up.

Additionally, customers are free to select from 18 optional covers including Domestic Help/ Staff Indemnity, Hospital Daily Cash, Accidental Death Cover, Unlimited Refill, Critical Illness Cover and more.

Speaking on the launch, Anand Pejawar, Whole-time Director, SBI General Insurance said, "At SBI General, we have always been at the forefront of providing customers with simplified and innovative risk solutions that address the evolving needs of the customers. We launched Health Edge Insurance with an objective to make health care affordable and available across the length and breadth of the country. With this product, we are taking a step forward in our journey of innovation, providing individuals with a comprehensive yet flexible health insurance cover. This empowers our customers to design a plan of their choice as per their requirements."

The Health Edge insurance plan includes some noteworthy covers such as the Global Treatment cover which takes care of the medical expenses incurred towards inpatient care outside India, and OPD cover which guarantees the medical expenses incurred for allopathic OPD expenses including Diagnostics and Pharmacy, for both floater and individual policies.

*Premium mentioned is base premium excluding GST for 3 Lakhs Sum Insured of individual policy for the person in age band of 18 to 35 years (with no medical history), and derived considering annual premium and 365 days in a year

SBI General is one of the fastest growing private general insurance compes, with the strong parentage of SBI.

We, at SBI General Insurance, are committed to carry forward the legacy of trust and security; and have the vision to become the most trusted general insurer for a transforming India.

Ever since our establishment in 2009, our growth has been exponential in various aspects. We have expanded our presence from 17 branches in 2011 to over 141 branches pan-India. Till date, we have served over 34 crore customers. We have been awarded 'Insurer of the Year' in the non-life category at FICCI Insurance Industry Awards, for two consecutive years in 2020 & 2021. In 2022, recognized as the 'Best General Insurance Company of the Year' at the 'Third Emerging Asia Insurance Awards' orgzed by the 'Indian Chamber of Commerce'.

We have a robust multi-distribution model encompassing Bancassurance, Agency, Broking, Retail Direct Channels and Digital tie-ups. The widespread network of distributors like 22437 plus SBI branches, Agents, other financial alliances, OEMs, and multiple digital partners enable us to extend our reach to the pocketed remote areas of India. We offer a bouquet of products spread across various lines of businesses that cater to customers across all segments like Retail, Corporate, SME and Rural, ensuring accessibility via digital as well as physical modes.

SBI General Insurance reported a 17.6% growth in Gross Written Premium (GWP) in FY 2022-23 and the GWP stood at INR 10,888 crore.

