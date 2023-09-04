SBI introduces UPI interoperability for CBDC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : The State Bank of India (SBI) announced it has implemented Unified Payments Interface (UPI) interoperability in Digital Rupee also called as Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

This feature, accessible through the 'eRupee by SBI' application, empowers SBI CBDC users to effortlessly scan any merchant UPI QR code, facilitating swift and secure transactions.

SBI was among the banks to actively participate in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) retail digital e-rupee project, commencing in December 2022.

The seamless integration of CBDC with UPI marks a milestone for the bank, as it enhances the acceptance and utilization of digital currencies in everyday transactions.

The bank envisions this integration for the digital currency ecosystem, a testament to its commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital innovation and expediting the transition to a more cashless economy.

SBI said it remains steadfast in its dedication to providing secure, efficient, and user-friendly solutions that redefine the landscape of conducting transactions.

By bridging the gap between CBDC and the widely adopted UPI platform, SBI aims to revolutionize payments within India.

This move in the realm of digital payments promises a future where CBDC integration becomes increasingly promising, heralding a new era of financial convenience for customers across the nation.

