SBI Life crowdsources future-facing AI solutions from India's Next-Gen Talent pool at the 2025 Hack-AI-Thon finale

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: SBI Life Insurance, one of India's most trusted private life insurers, marked the finale of its national innovation initiative Hack-AI-Thon2025 a strategic platform to crowdsource artificial intelligence-driven solutions to real-business challenges faced by the insurance sector. The event culminated weeks of dynamic ideation and collaboration, with 16+ top teams (50+ participants) presenting AI-led innovations, focused on enhancing customer experience, operational efficiency, and digital service delivery.

* The initiative underscored SBI Life's focus on innovation, young talent, and building future-ready insurance solutions

The event was designed to tap into next-gen talent, foster a culture of co-creation, and accelerate digital transformation. The participants, including developers and AI enthusiasts, represented top institutes across Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Bhopal, and Delhi to compete on challenges ranging from predictive analytics and process automation to fraud detection and customer engagement.

After rigorous jury round and evaluation, theInnovation Brigade team comprising of Ms. Asha Vidyadharan & Mr. Rameez Khan from Bhopal emerged as the winner of Hack-AI-Thon 2025, impressing the panel with their innovative solution at the Hack-AI-Thon 2025 Grand Finale. Similarly, Black Bird from Indore was chosen the 1st runner-up and Plutus.AI from Trichy as well as Semantics from Pune were announced the 2ndrunners-up. Each of the winning solutions stood out for their innovative thinking, technical viability, and potential to address real-world challenges in the life insurance sector.

Speaking on the grand finale of SBI Life's Hack-AI-Thon 2025, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, "The Hack-AI-Thon was conceptualised to engage the next generation of problem solvers in shaping the future of insurance. It is encouraging to see how young minds approach complex industry challenges with such clarity and purpose. At SBI Life, we believe that innovation must serve a meaningful purpose, and this initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering technology-led thinking that is human-centric and impactful." He further added, "We have always believed that the true role of insurance goes beyond financial protectionit is about enabling individuals to move forward with confidence, to dream, to build, and to live fully. Hack-AI-Thon is an extension of this belief, as it invites young minds to co-create solutions that make protection more accessible, intuitive, and aligned with people's evolving needs and life goals. It is this blend of innovation and intent that we believe will help shape a more inclusive and empowering future not only for the insurance sector but the nation as a whole."

After winning the Hack-AI-Thon 2025, the Innovation Brigade team said, "Participating in SBI Life's Hack-AI-Thon 2025 was a truly enriching experience, with outstanding coordination and expert mentorship at every step. Despite the tough pan-India competition, we are proud to share that we emerged as winners of the event."

The Grand Finale jury comprised seasoned experts from technology & insurance, who evaluated teams on innovation, feasibility, scalability, and impact. Select ideas from the Hack-AI-Thon will be explored further for piloting or integration within the company's digital roadmap.

With this initiative, SBI Life Insurance reinforces its commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and customer-first thinking through digital transformation.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by a 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing a hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,110 offices, 26,355 employees, a large and productive network of about 240,304 agents, 60 corporate agents and 13 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 141 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contributions in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2024-25, the Company touched over 50,000 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs.4,480.4 billion.

For more information, please visit our website, www.sbilife.co.in, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the year ended March 31, 2025)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714717/SBI_Life_Hack_AI_Thon_2025.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor