SBI Life Insurance becomes the first Indian private life insurer to launch a 24X7 inbound contact centre to offer before and after sales services to consumers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted private life insurance companies in the country, launched its dedicated 24X7 inbound contact centre to address before and after purchase queries related to comprehensive insurance solutions provided by the company. The toll-free number is 18002679090. SBI Life, thus, becomes the first private life insurance company in the country to have such an extensive customer care support, which aligns with the company's commitment in enriching customer experience and addressing their insurance needs/queries at their convenience.

SBI Life's 24X7 inbound contact centre is made available to both existing and prospective consumers, 365 days a year. Through the 24X7 customer care support, the insurance company aims to redefine seamless accessibility and interaction with trained professionals. The contact center will provide technical assistance with products or answer customers' questions about their purchases or experiences. Having a readily available support team around the clock offers an avenue for customers to get their queries addressed as per their individual convenience, enhancing customer satisfaction.

Speaking at the launch of the 24X7 inbound contact centre, Mahesh Kumar Sharma, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance, said, "Today marks a significant stride forward in our mission to redefine customer experience in the private life insurance space. With the launch of our 24X7 inbound contact centre, the inaugural will allow us to stay connected with customers across the country, providing real time solutions to queries related to their policies or the array of insurance solutions, at their convenience. This initiative is a testament to our unwavering dedication of placing our customers at the heart of everything we do. Insurance is more than just a policy; it's about trust, reliability, and peace of mind. Our dedicated customer care support isn't just about convenience; it's about fostering a deeper understanding of the protection and opportunities insurance offers. As we stand ready to assist customers around the clock, we embark on a journey to empower, educate, and elevate the insurance landscape for every individual."

He further added, "The objective is to provide customers with answers, solutions and an overall positive experience. Our untiring commitment to serving our customers better is rooted in our belief that personalized human interactions will enable countless individuals to understand the value of insurance. We hope that with such initiatives, will aid in fostering stronger customer relationships and serve them better than ever."

The current capacity of the customer care support allows the handling of around 13 lakh calls annually. The company also has an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), which has 13 self-service options. With the implementation of this new service, the company aims to enhance their services further.

By introducing an 24X7 inbound contact centre, SBI Life is poised to establish new benchmarks towards customer service in the private life insurance sector. With the implementation of this new service, the company is confident of substantially elevating this figure. This number is set to see a positive rise going forwards, given the goal of 'Insurance for all by 2047' set by IRDAI, the insurance regulatory body, and SBI Life's commitment to aid the achievement of this goal. The insurer had recently reinforced its commitment to the goal of 'Insurance for all by 2047' by inaugurating its 1000th branch in Uttar Pradesh.

