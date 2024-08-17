SBI Life Insurance partners with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as a Gold Sponsor for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: SBI Life Insurance, one of India's most trusted life insurance companies, steps up to partner with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as a Gold Sponsor for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games starting on 28th August 2024 in Paris. This alliance aims to meaningfully connect with the sports enthusiasts by spreading awareness about the importance of insurance and its role in empowering every individual to fulfil their dreams and build a financially secured future.

The Paralympic Games stand as a global stage where extraordinary athletes from across the world demonstrate that limitations are not barriers but stepping stones to greatness. By partnering with PCI, SBI Life aims to highlight its commitment to fostering independence in thinking, supporting inclusivity in sports and empowering individuals to pursue their dreams, regardless of the challenges they face. By standing strong with these athletes, SBI Life aims to inspire millions to pursue their dreams with courage and conviction, reinforcing the brand's commitment to securing brighter futures for all.

Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life Insurance, stated, "Our partnership with Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) is a natural extension of our commitment to liberating individuals to pursue their dreams. Our para-athletes have overcome extreme challenges to reach at a global stage and represent our nation. Para-athletes don't just compete; they challenge the status quo and inspire us to transcend conventional boundaries. SBI Life's partnership with PCI is to bring to fore the incredible stories of true grit, resilience and determination of our para-athletes, which can inspire individuals across the board to have the self-belief that they can pursue their passions despite all odds, while simultaneously securing the needs and aspirations of their loved ones."

He further added, "At SBI Life we continue with our sports associations to develop a meaningful connect with audience through relevant conversations. It's more than just supporting sports; it's about empowering people to achieve their extraordinary potential, while simultaneously ensuring familial responsibilities. Thus, our partnerships are a true tribute to the spirit of 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye'."

Devendra Jhajharia, President, Paralympic Committee of India, expressed his gratitude towards SBI Life for their partnership for Paris Paralympics 2024. He said, "As the Indian Paralympic contingent is getting ready to better their Tokyo results, it is incredible to see the corporate support coming our way. Our athletes had a great run at Tokyo with 19 medals across disciplines, we're hoping the contingent will gun for glory and try to outdo the Tokyo performance in Paris. We are delighted to have partnered with SBI Life who are one of India's top Insurance brands. We would like to welcome them on board to celebrate and cheer our Indian heroes on their quest to conquer Paris."

The stories of Paralympians are authentic, raw, and inspirational. Just as these athletes prepare to face the challenges of international competition, SBI Life is dedicated to providing the financial security that empowers individuals to face any life uncertainty. This association marks an important step in the company's ongoing efforts to contribute to a more inclusive society, where every individual is encouraged to pursue their dreams with the confidence that their financial security is in capable hands.

