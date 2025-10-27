SBI Life Insurance registers New Business Premium of ₹18,349 crores for the period ended on 30th September, 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: SBI Life Insurance, one of the leading life insurers in the country registered a New Business Premium of ₹18,349 crores for the period ended on 30th September, 2025 vis-a-vis ₹15,725 crores for the period ended 30th September, 2024. Regular premium has increased by 10% over the corresponding period ended on 30th September, 2024.

Establishing a clear focus on protection, SBI Life's protection New Business Premium stood at ₹2,211 crores for the period ended September 30, 2025, marking a growth of 29%. Protection Individual New Business Premium stands at ₹371 crores for the period ended September 30, 2025. Individual New Business Premium stands at ₹12,175 crores with 6% growth over the corresponding period ended on 30th September, 2024.

SBI Life's profit after tax stands at ₹1,089 crores for the period ended September 30, 2025 with a growth of 4% over corresponding period ended on September 30, 2024.

The company's solvency ratio continues to remain robust at 1.94 as on September 30, 2025 as against the regulatory requirement of 1.50.

SBI Life's AUM also continued to grow at 10% to ₹4,81,465 crores as on September 30, 2025 from ₹4,38,954 crores as on September 30, 2024, with the debt-equity mix of 60:40. 95% of the debt investments are in AAA and Sovereign instruments.

The company has a diversified distribution network of 343,543 trained insurance professionals and wide presence with 1,154 offices across the country, comprising of strong bancassurance channel, agency channel and others comprising of corporate agents, brokers, Point of Sale Person (POSP), insurance marketing firms, web aggregators and direct business.

Performance for the period ended September 30, 2025

- Private Market leadership in Individual New Business Premium & Individual Rated Premium with market share of 25.4% & 22.6% respectively.

- Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) stands at ₹9,917 crores with growth of 10%.

- Total New Business sum assured stands at ₹ 7,11,739 crores with 99% growth.

- Improvement in 13M persistency by 70 bps.

- Value of New Business (VoNB) stands at ₹2,753 crores with a growth of 14%.

- VoNB Margin stands at 27.8%.

- Indian Embedded Value (IEV) stands at ₹ 75,997 crores with growth of 15%.

- Profit After Tax (PAT) stands at ₹1,089 crores with 4% growth.

- Robust Solvency ratio of 1.94.

- Assets under Management stands at ₹4,81,465 crores with 10% growth.

- Operating return on embedded value stands at 17.6%.

