SBI lists $500 million bonds on NSE-IX

New Delhi, Sep 9 India's largest lender, State Bank of India on Tuesday announced the listing of its recently issued $500 million Regulation S bonds at NSE International Exchange (NSE-IX) at GIFT City.

The bonds were issued at a coupon rate of 4.50 per cent at NSE-IX. The bond that has also been approved for listing on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST), is priced at a spread of 75 bps over the benchmark, a release from the bank said.

Regulation S bonds have received credit ratings of BBB from S&P and BBB- from Fitch.

“The successful issuance of $500 million is a testament to the strong appetite for bonds of SBI. It reflects the confidence of the global investors in India’s growth story and credit quality of the bank ," said Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director (IB, GM & T), SBI.

The listing at NSE-IX enhances market visibility while reinforcing SBI’s commitment to support the vision of strengthening the GIFT City ecosystem as an evolving international financial hub, he added.

As of June 2025, SBI has a deposit base of over Rs 54.73 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 39.36 per cent and advances of more than Rs 42.54 lakh crore. The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed Rs 8.5 lakh crore. The bank commands a market share of 27.7 per cent and 19.03 per cent in home loans and auto loans respectively.

SBI had recently requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow banks to fund acquisitions. At present, Indian banks are not allowed to lend money for mergers and acquisitions.

Together, the 12 PSBs earned a record profit of Rs 44,218 crore in the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26, an 11 per cent rise compared to the same period previous year.SBI alone contributed 43 per cent of this, with a net profit of Rs 19,160 crore.

