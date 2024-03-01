SBI WeCare FD Scheme, Double Your Money in 10 Years with 7.5% Interest, Know How

SBI Scheme: Are you looking for a risk-free investment for yourself? The largest public sector bank SBI is offering the best to its customers. SBI is offering a special offer to its customers. This can double the customer's money in a few years. The investment deadline for SBI WeCare FD Scheme is 31 March 2024. Let's know more about this scheme.

What is the interest rate?

Bank offers 0.50 more interest to senior citizens than general customer on any FD. SBI, We Care is earning 7.50% interest. Investments under the scheme are made for a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10 years. These rates will be available on new and renewing FDs. If you invest Rs 5 lakh, you will get Rs 10 lakh directly on maturity. The deadline for We Care FD Yojana is 31 March 2024. Bank is giving good interest on it.



10 lakhs on an investment of 5 lakhs

Currently, SBI Bank is offering 7.5 percent interest to its customers on these FDs. If you see, this money will double in 10 years at this interest rate. That is, if you invest Rs 5 lakh, you can get Rs 10 lakh at maturity. 5 lakhs, you will get Rs 5.5 lakh as interest in 10 years. The bank is offering 6.5 percent interest on regular FDs for 10 years. SBI offers 3.50% to 7.60% interest on their FDs.