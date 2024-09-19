Scanpoint Geomatics proliferates as it touches all domains to flourish

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 19: A few years back, Kolkata Municipal Corporation had a tremendous setback following the collapse of the water supply system as one of the major underground supply lines leaked. It continued over a couple of days as they could not find the source of leakage of an old pipe laying underground. They were grappling with darkness because they had no Geographic Information System (GIS) facilities. Later, imaging of earth enabled them to have a thorough knowledge in underground layout.

The system of imaging of the earth is therefore a necessary subject even for our daily existence. Especially, when the government has urged for Smart City concept with all services at your finger's tips, geomatics is essential for having an access to the uncharted lands and domains, never thought of earlier for a good and comfortable living. This is the concept of removing shoes when pinching and mending it right at once with technology.

GIS is one of the components of Geomatics necessitating its utility in our society. In short, Geomatics is a subset of study in the discipline of Geography. Geomatics involves a wide range of methods and technologies for collecting, managing, and analysing data about Earth and the phenomena arranged on and near its surface.

An important component of Geomatics is Geographic Information Systems (GIS) using spatial data to explore geographic phenomena. GIS includes communicating and visualizing spatial data; these aspects of GIS are commonly (and historically) associated with the field of cartography (the art and science of map making).

Apart from Geodesy involving the study of the earth's size and shape, Remote Sensing and Aerial Photography, making observation with photographic technology without direct contact or touch and Global Positioning System (GPS) composed of earth orbiting that produce accurate time signals used to determine precise and accurate location on earth's surface.

Thus, Geomatics has its large and significant proliferation in the society which demands many players to come up and steer its growth.

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd is a leading player in geomatics flourishing its growth. It is an indigenous COTS GIS & Image Processing Software and solution provider engaged in transacting business in various projects involving Geomatics as a part of the overall offering.

It has already signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a large National Public Sector Undertaking to engage jointly as partners and explore opportunities for joint participation in GIS related projects.

The Indian Defence sector, which is largely indebted to Geomatics for safety and security of the nation has come forward to join hands with this organisation. ScanpointGeomatics Ltd has already participated in an EOI and later successfully carried out the PoC ( Proof of Concept) for upcoming prestigious projects. It has been shortlisted and received RFP for participation in the bidding for that new project.

Even in the agriculture sector, the company has participated as an OEM with system integrators. The important part of it being its recognition by an educational institute. Rastriya Raksha University has booked orders for supply of geospatial products. It has embarked on a venture to promote software products and services to the IT wing of a state government.

MOUs with Drone survey and Mapping organisations have been signed for joint participation in the projects in Geospatial domain. It has also come up with various projects in the field of Smart City, Safe City, and SDI/SDR in the land record system.

