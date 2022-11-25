Schneider Electric Sustainability Initiative Green Yodha reaches approx. 10 million in the first year

, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, will be celebrating the first anniversary of its sustainability initiative Green Yodha.

The initiative targeted at building collective climate action through conscious citizens, businesses, and institutions reached over 10 million individuals & businesses in the last 1 year.

It adopted a segment wise outreach approach and created awareness with companies operating in Power & Grid, Consumer Products & Goods, Mobility and Water and Water Waste Management etc. through varied digital and on ground initiatives.

In the maiden year large number of organizations including JK Cements, Pepsico, Marriott Hotels, UST Global, 3M etc. have become Green Yodha.

Hosts Green Yodha Yatras across states taking a phygital approach

Pledges to increase green material content in its products to 50% by 2025

Promises 100% primary and secondary packaging free from single-use plastic and using recycled cardboard by 2025

SE Ventures, a global venture capital fund backed by Schneider Electric announces EUR500 million Fund II to accelerate climate and industrial tech start-ups

Aims to provide green electricity access to 50 million by 2025 and 100 million by 2030

On this occasion, Anil Chaudhry, Zone President, India and CEO & MD Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Sustainability is at the core of Schneider Electric's business. We aim to be a catalyst driving sustainability at corporate and individual levels. Green Yodha initiative nudges corporates to turn their climate positive intent into action. I am extremely happy that this powerful initiative has already created strong momentum and reached over 10 million individuals and businesses. This is a proud moment and I congratulate everyone who has chosen to act and become a Green Yodha. This initiative is a testament of our commitment to India's sustainable future. We must keep moving to maintain the equilibrium and achieve the #NetZero target."

Highlighting the importance of Green Yodha initiative, Rajat Abbi, VP-Global Marketing, Greater India, Schneider Electric said, "Green Yodha is a strategic initiative that draws its strength from like-minded individuals, who want to make a climate positive change. We are thrilled with the overwhelming response this initiative has garnered within a year. We have connected with leaders and decision makers through targeted outreach, for spreading awareness across states. We are pleased that leading public and private organizations, partners, suppliers have come forward to embark on their sustainability journey with us. We will continue to accelerate both physical and digital routes to expand the community of Green Yodha and help India achieve its sustainability goals."

During the year, Schneider Electric also became the sustainability partners for Rajasthan Royals IPL team. The team and management pledged to become a Green Yodha and play a pivotal role in transforming cricket into an environment friendly game.

Technology transfer and collaborations in the industry will be pivotal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, a target which was announced by PM Modi last year. In this direction, Schneider Electric is strongly supporting decarbonization efforts undertaken by its partners and customers with adoption of energy efficient technologies, green-premium products and exploring endless possibilities in universal automation.

, a global venture capital fund backed by Schneider Electric, announced a EUR500 million Fund II establishing the firm as one of the largest VCs focusing on climate and industrial technology.

Backed by Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digitalization of industrial automation and energy management, this move builds upon a 2018 Fund I to bring SE Ventures to EUR1 billion of committed capital. Fund II will begin deployment in January 2023, doubling down on SE Ventures' track record of success as an accelerant for category-defining companies in climate-tech, industrial AI, mobility, prop-tech and cybersecurity.

