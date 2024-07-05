Schneider Electric to Capitalize on India's Real Estate Market Growth

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 5: Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, unveiled an innovative lineup of products and solutions aimed at empowering the next generation of homes and buildings. The company presented these groundbreaking Home Energy Management solutions at one of the largest congregation of developers and contractors in Goa, at BuildCon 2024, Schneider Electric's flagship event, centred around the theme "Future Forward - Switch to Smart".

In today's landscape, homebuilders have a unique opportunity to meet the needs of tech-savvy homeowners who are seeking residences equipped with advanced automation, energy management, and security features. Embracing these trends not only enhances the properties' value proposition but also fosters greater sustainability and efficiency. In response to these evolving trends in the Indian home market, Schneider Electric has pledged to provide holistic solutions for smart, intelligent, and sustainable homes.

The company has launched the upgraded Wiser 2.0 smart home automation range that offers easy and scalable automation for enhanced comfort and convenience along with advanced energy management capabilities. The smart switch launched at the event are aesthetically pleasing and seamlessly connect with the existing and new ranges. It further showcased the new 'Miluz Lara' range of switches and sockets with advanced functions for modern living. The range, equipped with new features like air quality indicators providing real-time AQI information, enables homeowners to create healthier living spaces.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, "At Schneider Electric, we are thrilled to present our pioneering Home Energy Management Solutions (HEMS), developed, and designed in India, for India, and for the globe. Home energy consumption is set to increase significantly over the coming decade, underscoring the need to make buildings more digital and decarbonized. Schneider Electric Wiser 2.0 and Miluz Lara solutions are tailor-made to suit Indian homes and meet diverse customer needs, while contributing to the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, through local manufacturing. We are positive that our innovative solutions will play a key role in addressing the energy crisis and lowering the energy wastage."

Addressing the occasion, Sumati Sahgal, Vice President - Retail, Schneider Electric India said, "Schneider Electric's commitment and consistent efforts towards transforming homes have helped redefine green and responsible living. Made in India, our transformative new products are built to suit the requirements of Indian homes and the and support our fight against climate change. The new product range is designed to suit new construction needs, addressing the requirements of developers, electricians and home owners. With a keen focus on safety, durability, and innovation, Miluz Lara offers a strong, differentiated solution that caters to the demands of the residential market and for homebuilders, it presents the perfect Wiring Devices range, addressing the specific needs of modern construction methods. Wiser2.0, our latest home automation offering is a simple, retrofit solution that seamlessly integrates with our existing and new portfolio, enabling our customers to achieve significant cost savings, make responsible decisions with their use of energy, and reduce their carbon footprint too!"

Rajat Abbi, Vice President - Global Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric India, said "With the strategic focus on empowering the entire ecosystem of builders and contractors, this launch underscores our commitment towards innovation and our vision of bringing > 100 years of expertise in energy management directly to the doorstep of homebuilders and end users. We are dedicated towards empowering our customers to efficiently manage their home energy consumption. We will be showcasing these new solutions through an integrated marketing campaign that will be going live in coming weeks."

The product launches were accompanied by thought provoking panel discussions with Industry stalwarts from the Indian Real estate sector. The discussions revolved around the ever-evolving landscape of building construction and development, ways to embrace efficiency in building processes, accelerating focus on sustainability, and prioritizing the well-being of the residents. During the event, the company also showcased its complete range of Grid to Plug solutions, Software, Service and Sustainability offerings for Home Builders and Contractors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor