Score Big with Red Football Uniform - BGMI Redeem Codes Out Now

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 19: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), India's leading online game, is dropping fresh redeem codes for fans nationwide. Today's star reward is the Red Football Uniform, letting you hit the field in style before diving back into the action. Each code is limited to 10 uses.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. EEZBZK8PFCSWDWSX

2. EEZCZ5JJTQTPU9SX

3. EEZDZNHTTUDGWU4E

4. EEZEZ6BMK64V8PEX

5. EEZFZUUFF6D9KMT3

6. EEZGZTDR7BXSNEDM

7. EEZHZ8CG8G989H36

8. EEZIZF4K5R4CR958

9. EEZJZQFPH8GTTHS7

10. EEZKZ9NQS9PGUQFT

11. EEZLZEMEHAGTCHEU

12. EEZMZGF6R8WCJEKJ

13. EEZNZMWG9NJ5BARR

14. EEZOZKDFMPFXMXEN

15. EEZPZHPC6B3C8GTC

16. EEZQZU49KQMRPQ8F

17. EEZRZNSTP8FDBNVB

18. EEZVZK8Q3E3RXK97

19. EEZTZRBQNGUSCU4E

20. EEZUZV9ACSXTPEUW

21. EEZBAZUNQKCE58H3

22. EEZBBZ5FTQMH7MD5

23. EEZBCZV8N3NJT77E

24. EEZBDZCG44BAMG83

25. EEZBEZKW8VRJWTQU

26. EEZBFZD7MVC65T4R

27. EEZBGZUPX5MH58F7

28. EEZBHZPJUTWBG6T3

29.EEZBIZWSFKDC3R39

30.EEZBJZUBPA5CJDWN

31.EEZBKZC8GUDWRR3T

32.EEZBLZARQQ5SA5EA

33.EEZBMZQF6XTC5MS8

34.EEZBNZXP3XTV8H6B

35.EEZBOZXNT4R48MU7

36.EEZBPZNHPJRJBPRE

37.EEZBQZHE8HDAFNF3

38.EEZBRZJ96PHEQFPN

39.EEZBVZ5WF7Q94EWU

40.EEZBTZVD53CR66UE

41.EEZBUZCP9KW8636R

42.EEZCAZAM9AWNTGGQ

43.EEZCBZXJQBKKPWC6

44.EEZCCZAD4M5JNB5C

45.EEZCDZ5PEG5HCNFC

46.EEZCEZGWK97XGK87

47.EEZCFZT8KWM5XVEM

48.EEZCGZ7NKSWFBCKX

49.EEZCHZGPWA7MHX5Q

50.EEZCIZF8VUCVRV7N

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

