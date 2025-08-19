Score Big with Red Football Uniform - BGMI Redeem Codes Out Now
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 19: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), India's leading online game, is dropping fresh redeem codes for fans nationwide. Today's star reward is the Red Football Uniform, letting you hit the field in style before diving back into the action. Each code is limited to 10 uses.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. EEZBZK8PFCSWDWSX
2. EEZCZ5JJTQTPU9SX
3. EEZDZNHTTUDGWU4E
4. EEZEZ6BMK64V8PEX
5. EEZFZUUFF6D9KMT3
6. EEZGZTDR7BXSNEDM
7. EEZHZ8CG8G989H36
8. EEZIZF4K5R4CR958
9. EEZJZQFPH8GTTHS7
10. EEZKZ9NQS9PGUQFT
11. EEZLZEMEHAGTCHEU
12. EEZMZGF6R8WCJEKJ
13. EEZNZMWG9NJ5BARR
14. EEZOZKDFMPFXMXEN
15. EEZPZHPC6B3C8GTC
16. EEZQZU49KQMRPQ8F
17. EEZRZNSTP8FDBNVB
18. EEZVZK8Q3E3RXK97
19. EEZTZRBQNGUSCU4E
20. EEZUZV9ACSXTPEUW
21. EEZBAZUNQKCE58H3
22. EEZBBZ5FTQMH7MD5
23. EEZBCZV8N3NJT77E
24. EEZBDZCG44BAMG83
25. EEZBEZKW8VRJWTQU
26. EEZBFZD7MVC65T4R
27. EEZBGZUPX5MH58F7
28. EEZBHZPJUTWBG6T3
29.EEZBIZWSFKDC3R39
30.EEZBJZUBPA5CJDWN
31.EEZBKZC8GUDWRR3T
32.EEZBLZARQQ5SA5EA
33.EEZBMZQF6XTC5MS8
34.EEZBNZXP3XTV8H6B
35.EEZBOZXNT4R48MU7
36.EEZBPZNHPJRJBPRE
37.EEZBQZHE8HDAFNF3
38.EEZBRZJ96PHEQFPN
39.EEZBVZ5WF7Q94EWU
40.EEZBTZVD53CR66UE
41.EEZBUZCP9KW8636R
42.EEZCAZAM9AWNTGGQ
43.EEZCBZXJQBKKPWC6
44.EEZCCZAD4M5JNB5C
45.EEZCDZ5PEG5HCNFC
46.EEZCEZGWK97XGK87
47.EEZCFZT8KWM5XVEM
48.EEZCGZ7NKSWFBCKX
49.EEZCHZGPWA7MHX5Q
50.EEZCIZF8VUCVRV7N
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID
* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted
