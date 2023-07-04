Scoring Is Boring: Entrepreneur Saumya Saxena Launches Her Book On Academic Pressure Faced By Children In Mumbai

New Delhi (India), July 4: Saumya Saxena, who is a management postgraduate with 10+ years of corporate and several years of entrepreneurship experience, walked into a new phase of her professional career as she launched her debut non-fiction book ‘Scoring Is Boring’ at Title Waves in Bandra, Mumbai. Along with Saumya and the publishing team, the event was attended by several prominent book bloggers and college students. During the event, Saumya spoke about this book being a passion project for her and how she enjoyed every bit of the moment she spent researching and writing this book.

Despite leading a highly successful corporate career, Saumya remained a doting mother who took utmost care of her children’s health and education. At one point, she was a little disturbed to see her children being overly stressed about their studies. They were feeling bogged down by the competition around them and the kind of pressure the education system was putting on them. She observed similar signs of stress in other teenagers as well. These pressures mounting to teenage suicides got her thinking, and she started channelizing her energies towards finding ways to ease their pain. This eventually led her to write a book on this subject.

Talking about the book, Saumya says, “Scoring Is Boring is not only for teenagers but a guide for their parents too. The parents find it difficult to control their expectations and end up pressuring their kids to get a competitive score. Teenagers find it challenging to gain interest in mainstream subjects taught in traditional ways to get that perfect score. This boredom draws them away from achieving their academic goals and enjoying their life as a student. To add to their anxiety, the unfulfilled expectation of parents causes a strain on the relationship between the children and their parents. For years, parents have struggled to find a solution to this problem, but only a few have succeeded. I have addressed these issues in the book”.

Scoring is Boring is designed as a self-help book that explores the nuances of life and challenges the conventional notions of success. With her exquisite storytelling and profound insights, Saumya Saxena has created a thought-provoking narrative that resonates with readers across all walks of life.

The book launch event commenced with a warm welcome extended to esteemed guests, including renowned literary figures, avid readers, and supporters of the arts. The ambience was filled with excitement as the attendees eagerly awaited the unveiling of this literary masterpiece. The author expressed her gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support. She eloquently described the journey of crafting the book and the themes it explores, captivating the audience with her words.

“Scoring is Boring is a guide to help parents to support their teenagers in walking through the constant pressures of scoring. This book advises parents to act like a coach and mentors for their children and nurture their careers and aspirations so that they can have a flourishing careers and remain happy and stress-free from the inside. The idea behind publishing this book is simply to interpret the feelings of students who are feeling confused or distressed. It speaks to those who find core subjects difficult to study and eventually find it arduous to crack their examinations. It works as a handbook that encourages teenagers to revamp their learning skills without stressing about scores”, says Saumya.

As the event reached its culmination, Saumya extended her heartfelt gratitude to all the individuals who contributed to the success of this book launch event, including the students from various colleges, the organizing committee, volunteers, media partners, and the staff of Title Waves. She also thanked her husband, Deepak Saxena, who serves as the Deputy President – HR of a large real estate enterprise, for being a constant support to her during the five long years she spent doing research and writing the book. Apart from all the leading bookstores in India, Scoring Is Boring is also available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, among others.

