ScreenRoot wins the prestigious UI/UX Digital Agency of the Year 2024 Award

New Delhi [India], May 16: ScreenRoot, a specialised UI & UX design agency, further solidified its position as an industry leader by winning the 'UI/UX Digital Agency of the Year 2024' award at the Great Indian BFSI Awards. The award highlights ScreenRoot's significant contributions to digital platforms in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

ScreenRoot has played a pivotal role in designing intuitive and user-friendly digital solutions across corporate websites, mobile applications, dashboards, and banking portals that serve millions of customers.

These efforts have significantly improved user experiences and boosted digital engagement across customer bases of clients such as ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Tata Capital, Bandhan Bank, Future Generali, Karnataka Bank, Pramerica Life Insurance, and many more.

Driven by the rising influence of FinTech innovations, established BFSI players expect UI and UX design to deliver cutting-edge, personalised financial experiences tailored to customer needs.

The sector is committed to developing intuitive and visually appealing interfaces that simplify complex financial services, making user interactions as engaging and effortless as possible.

"This award reflects our team's relentless pursuit to push the boundaries of design excellence and innovation in the UI/UX domain," said Priyanka Kane, Business Head at ScreenRoot. "We are honoured to have our efforts recognised on such a prestigious platform."

Tanmay Modi, Managing Director of ScreenRoot, further emphasised the strategic focus of the agency, stating, "Our core philosophy has always revolved around creating designs that are not just aesthetically pleasing, but also highly functional and user-centric. Winning this award validates our leadership in the digital design space and motivates us to continue setting new benchmarks in the industry."

Adding to its list of accolades, ScreenRoot has been recognised as one of the Top Global Digital Design companies, as well as a leading User Experience (UX), Usability Testing, and Web Design company by Clutch - the premier global marketplace for B2B service providers.

With over 16 years of expertise, ScreenRoot crafts user-centred interfaces for digital platforms. The agency partners with businesses across BFSI, IT, Healthcare, Real Estate, Hospitality, EdTech, Manufacturing, Retail, Travel, and many other sectors to navigate their digital transformation journeys with ease.

ScreenRoot designs delightful, frictionless interfaces for both new-age and legacy platforms on any device.

