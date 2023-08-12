Screenwriters Association Shines a Spotlight on Creative Excellence at the 4th Edition of SWA Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: The Screenwriters Association (SWA) presented another dazzling edition of the esteemed SWA Awards on August 6th at Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai, graced by celebrated personalities across the industry.

The SWA Awards is an extraordinary tribute to the brilliant minds “by the screenwriters and for screenwriters” & holds the unique position of India’s sole accolade dedicated to recognizing screenwriters across the Film, TV & OTT industry.

Nagraj Popatrao Manjule triumphed in the Feature Film Awards with 3 accolades for “Jhund”

Divyang Thakkar’s exceptional contribution to “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” won the Debut – Best Dialogue award.

“Badhaai Do” enjoyed a double victory, with Akshat Ghildial & Suman Adhikary winning the Best Story, Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary & Harshavardhan Kulkarni securing the Best Screenplay.

For “Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy,” Shivam Nair, Jayprad Desai, Karan Oberoi, Aseem Arora & Saurabh Swammy received the Best Story award, Arshad Syed claimed the Best Screenplay & Vaibhav Modi & Arshad Syed won in the Best Dialogue category.

Rocket Boys’ Abhay Koranne secured the award for Web Original – Best Story, while “Guilty Minds” – Shefali Bhushan, Jayant Digambar Somalkar, Manav Bhushan & Deeksha Gujral won the Best Screenplay award.

Chandan Kumar’s contribution to “Panchayat Season 2” earned him the Web Original – Best Dialogue recognition.

In the Television Awards Category, “Pushpa Impossible” won with Sneha Desai & Tushar Ishwer claiming – The best Dialogue award, and Rajesh Joshi & Shabia Ravi Walia bagging the Television – Best Screenplay.

Tanuja Chaturvedi’s storytelling brilliance in “Harphoul Mohini” was acknowledged with the Television – Best Story award.

Amitabh Bhattacharya bagged the award for Feature Film-Best Lyrics for his song “Kahani” from “Laal Singh Chadhha”, while Raj Shekhar’s evocative lyrics for “Aise Kyun” from “Mismatched Season 2” secured the TV/Web – Best Lyrics honor.

The Special Mention Jury Award was presented to Prajwal Chandrashekar & Suresh Triveni for their remarkable work on the film “Jalsa.”

The final curtain of the 4th edition of the SWA Awards marked the crucial role that screenwriters play in enriching the artistic tapestry of Indian entertainment.

