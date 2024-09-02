Sculpt Clinics Revolutionizes Laser Hair Removal with New Technology Reducing Treatment Time by Half

Health Presso

New Delhi [India], September 2: Sculpt Clinics, a leading provider of advanced cosmetic treatments in Delhi, is thrilled to announce the introduction of a revolutionary new laser hair removal technology that significantly reduces treatment time by half. This advanced device, now available at Sculpt Clinics, is designed to offer faster, more efficient and virtually painless hair removal, making it easier than ever for busy individuals to fit their treatments into their schedules.

"In today's day and age, people have no time to go to a salon for regular facial removal and hence they opt for laser hair removal. However, that too is now becoming time-consuming for people," says Dr Vivek Kumar, M.B.B.S., M.S. Surgery, D.N.B. Plastic Surgery, M.N.A.M.S., M.I.M.S.A, and Senior Consulting Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeon at Sculpt Clinics. "With our latest laser hair removal device, we are proud to offer a solution that combines speed with efficacy. It's a reflection of Sculpt Clinics' ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and superior care to our patients."

The new laser hair removal device uses advanced technology to deliver faster and more powerful pulses of light, effectively targeting hair follicles and reducing hair growth. This leads to significantly shorter treatment times compared to traditional lasers, making it ideal for patients with busy schedules. "The reduced treatment time is a game-changer for our patients," shares Dr Hema Pant MBBS. MD (Skin & VD) MDMA Medical Director & Cosmetic Dermatologist at Sculpt Clinics. "Many patients have expressed concerns about the time commitment required for traditional laser hair removal. They find it difficult to regularly visit the clinic for the treatment. This new technology eliminates that barrier, allowing them to achieve their desired results more efficiently. We have seen the results ourselves" Whether targeting smaller areas like the upper lip or larger zones like the legs or back, the device delivers exceptional performance, catering to the growing demand for convenient and effective cosmetic treatments.

About Sculpt Clinics

Sculpt Clinics is a leading provider of advanced cosmetic treatments in Delhi, India. It offers a wide range of non-surgical and surgical procedures to help patients achieve their aesthetic goals. It is a team of highly skilled and experienced doctors who utilize the latest technologies to deliver safe and effective results.

