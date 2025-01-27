Sculptor S.D. Hariprasad's "Shapes of the Continuity": Examining the Enduring Legacy of Indian Sculpture

SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 27: S.D. Hariprasad, a celebrated sculptor known for his seamless blend of tradition and innovation, presents his latest solo exhibition, "Shapes of the Continuity," at the renowned Kalakriti Art Gallery in Hyderabad. The exhibition showcases an extraordinary collection of stone sculptures that challenge the boundaries of artistic expression while deeply rooting themselves in India's rich cultural heritage.

"Shapes of the Continuity" marks a significant evolution in Hariprasad's artistic expression. The use of machines allows him to achieve a level of precision and detail that was previously unattainable. The resulting forms, though simple, hold a deeper truth. They act as potent symbols of time's continuous flow, representing the ever-changing nature of our existence.

S.D. Hariprasad said, "'Shapes of the Continuity' reflects my journey of balancing tradition with innovation. By embracing modern techniques like machine-assisted sculpting, I aim to push the boundaries of what is possible while staying deeply connected to the cultural heritage that shapes my art. Each sculpture is a dialogue with time, inviting viewers to explore the eternal flow of existence and our shared place within it."

Hariprasad's artistic journey is deeply rooted in India's rich cultural heritage. The concept of Rina Triya, the triad of obligations mentioned in Vedanta, emphasizes the importance of inheriting and preserving cultural values. This philosophy is reflected in Hariprasad's respect for traditional stone sculpting techniques, honed during his early years working on temple structures and image making.

However, Hariprasad is not merely a traditionalist. His inherent curiosity and innovative spirit propel him to experiment and push boundaries. This is evident in his shift towards machine-assisted sculpture, a testament to his desire to surpass the limitations of conventional methods.

Through his experimentation, Hariprasad imbues his sculptures with a distinct "aesthetic persona"a blend of technical finesse, intelligence, wit, and humor. His artistic process involves observation, reaction, and thoughtful externalization, resulting in works that possess both visual and formal strength.

One can see the influence of Hariprasad's background in his earlier works. Those sculptures explore the possibilities of figuration in stone, showcasing a remarkable ability to retain and enhance the surface quality of the material. The figures themselves possess a captivating dynamism, inviting viewers on a journey through the depths of human experience.

The connection between geometry and metaphysics also plays a crucial role in Hariprasad's work. The seemingly simple shapes he creates carry profound meaning, prompting contemplation of universal concepts. By engaging with these sculptures, viewers are invited to connect with a sense of the eternal and explore the interconnectedness of all things.

Hariprasad's "Shapes of the Continuity" is a captivating exhibition that transcends the boundaries of traditional sculpture. It is a testament to the artist's ongoing exploration of form, material, and meaning, leaving a lasting impression on all who experience it.

A Universal Connection

Hariprasad's sculptures resonate with viewers on a deep, universal level. They activate our basic human instincts, prompting us to reflect on the passage of time, our place in the universe, and the interconnectedness of our thoughts and experiences. By engaging with these works, we feel a connection to the eternal, the universal, and the immortal.

The Artist's Virtuosity

Prof. Rajender Tiku, an eminent sculptor and Padmashree Awardee, would likely appreciate Hariprasad's respect for tradition. He might point out the importance of understanding the past as a foundation for artistic growth.

At the same time, Prof. Tiku would undoubtedly acknowledge the value of experimentation and individuality in art. Hariprasad's embrace of machine-assisted sculpture exemplifies this artistic courage, pushing the boundaries of the medium and forging a new path.

In conclusion, S.D. Hariprasad's "Shapes of the Continuity" stands as a compelling exploration of the interplay between tradition and innovation in art. By drawing on his cultural heritage while embracing new technologies, Hariprasad creates works that are both aesthetically captivating and intellectually stimulating. Prof. Rajender Tiku's perspective on the importance of artistic continuity and exploration would likely resonate with Hariprasad's artistic journey.

Visit Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad, or visit the website at https://kalakritiartgallery.com/

