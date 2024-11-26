Sealmatic Inaugurates Its New Manufacturing Unit in Kaman (Vasai)

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Sealmatic India Ltd, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: BOM: 543782) is pleased to announce the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Kaman-Vasai, a significant leap towards enhancing its production capabilities. This new facility, spanning an impressive 25,000 sq ft, signifies a remarkable expansion, thus, this will enhance 65% of its production capacity to the existing production capacity housed at Mira Road. The new unit of Sealmatic in Kaman became fully integrated and operational on November 26th 2024.

Mr Sadique Chaudhary (Director) who has 30 years of rich experience in production of complex mechanical seals and API Vessels has overseen the recruitment of a skilled workforce and ensuring seamless operations within the new facility. "Branching out to a new location has allowed us to discover new manufacturing styles and processes in order to execute the daily orders for mechanical seals and seal supply systems, which will result in achieving the delivery period for our customers," - concludes Sadique Chaudhary. The new facility is equipped with a diverse range of cutting-edge machinery, including conventional CNC machines. In addition to it, the fabrication of API vessels along with all related processes, will be carried out exclusively within this facility, ensuring streamlined production and integration of automated processes in place.

"The prime focus of Sealmatic has always been to think ahead of the competition with innovating cutting-edge technology. It is a promise that we have made to each of our customers. We create bench mark in terms of innovation, efficiency, reliability and sustainability. Hence, creating pathways for tomorrow's workforce today," - says; Umar AK Balwa - Managing Director.

