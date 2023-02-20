Seamless and quick loans for meeting personal expenses no longer a dream

The last decade has witnessed multiple young Indians making their mark on this world. Thanks to the growing opportunities and access available to every Indian with a phone. Financial restraints have also become easier to overcome with NBFCs entering the frame. This is why many Indian consumers have started preferring Personal Loans to achieve their dreams. Individuals take Personal Loans to manage expenses ranging from buying their favourite stuff, debt consolidation, destination wedding, dream holiday to higher education or unforeseen medical bills. Personal Loans are instant, easily accessible, and collateral free making them an ideal choice for the fast-paced generation of young Indians. They help preserve one's financial freedom while meeting major expenses to expand their horizons and grow. Clix Capital, India's leading NBFC geared for youth, has been at the forefront of supporting the rising aspirations around health, wealth and personal growth. It offers Personal Loans online, customised to match the speed and ambitions of young Indian professionals. These Personal Loans are quick and simple and require applicants to fulfil certain basic eligibility criteria for loan disbursal. "There has been an increasing trend in the number of people applying for unsecured Personal Loans this year. Most agree these loans were easily accessible and offered easy repayment options," quotes Aparna Bihany, Business Head - Unsecured Loans at Clix Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. With Clix Capital, young professionals with no assets to their names can avail of Personal Loans ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 10,00,000. The lending firm's Personal Loans are popular as they are suited to match the financing need as well as repayment capacity of the borrower with minimal documentation, easy application process and fast disbursal. Top Reasons For Choosing a Personal Loan from Clix Capital 1. Suitable for all kind of financial needsClix's personal Loan starts at Rs 50000/- & is suited to serve any significant or small fund requirement. Clix Capital's Personal Loans are fast, flexible, and seamless with no tedious paperwork.

2. Flexible TenureFund a temporary renovation expense or take a trip to the Caribbean with a Personal Loan and repay it comfortably, at a pace that is suited to one's convenience. Clix Capital offers customers the flexibility to choose between 12 to 48 months for repayment.

3. DigitalPeople can simply visit the Clix Capital website and apply for a Personal Loan and complete the process within a matter of minutes. 4. Instant ApprovalsClix Capital approves Personal Loans within a few minutes of application submission. The process is fast and simple and does not call for multiple to and fro or visit to branches/ offices 5. Process TransparencyThe entire process is transparent with all necessary consents and Terms & conditions being called out during the online journey itself. Unsecured Personal Loans at Clix Capital cater to every individual's unique financial requirement. This makes it the easiest way to obtain liquid cash with no collateral for up to 48 months. Clix Capital has helped borrowers trust and take advantage of Personal Loans to fulfil their financial needs while on the go.

Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd Clix Capital is a new age NBFC revolutionizing the lending space by offering differentiated digital lending products driven by technology and deep analytics. It offers a range of lending products to a varied spectrum of customers across the MSME and consumer segment including Personal loans, MSME loans, Healthcare loans, mortgage finance, and K-12 school financing. Clix is co-founded by industry veterans Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla, and backed by a private equity fund AION Capital Partners Limited (an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, LLC - one of the largest alternate investment managers globally with AUM of USD 513 billion). Bhasin is the founder of Genpact and the former CEO of GE Capital India and Asia, and Chawla has been the former CEO of GE Capital India and Asia's Commercial Finance Business. Together Bhasin, Chawla and AION jointly acquired the commercial lending and leasing business of GE Capital India in September 2016 and rechristened it Clix Capital.

