Search conducted at residence of top ex official in Andhra Pradesh; documents, gold seized

The Anti-Corruption Bureau officers have conducted a thorough search at the residence of Padma, Ex DM of Nellore District, who worked in Civil Supplies, and seized some valuable documents along with some gold.

ACB officials toldthat a case has been registered at Vedayapalem Police Station regarding the misappropriation of funds in Civil Supplies of Nellore District.

The officials are investigating the case as per the orders.

( With inputs from ANI )

