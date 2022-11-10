Search conducted at residence of top ex official in Andhra Pradesh; documents, gold seized
By ANI | Published: November 10, 2022 10:30 AM 2022-11-10T10:30:19+5:30 2022-11-10T16:05:07+5:30
The Anti-Corruption Bureau officers have conducted a thorough search at the residence of Padma, Ex DM of Nellore District, who worked in Civil Supplies, and seized some valuable documents along with some gold.
ACB officials toldthat a case has been registered at Vedayapalem Police Station regarding the misappropriation of funds in Civil Supplies of Nellore District.
The officials are investigating the case as per the orders.
( With inputs from ANI )
