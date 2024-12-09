SearchingYard Group Announces Rs100 Crore Investment in Jaipur Software Development Campus

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 9: SearchingYard Software Private Limited, a global leader in IT and SaaS solutions, has announced a major milestone by signing an MoU with the Government of Rajasthan. The company plans to invest over Rs100 crores to establish the Amber Digital Delivery Centre in Jaipur. This cutting-edge software development campus aims to blend technological innovation with the cultural heritage of Rajasthan, reinforcing Jaipur's reputation as a rising IT hub.

Visionary Campus to Drive Growth

The Amber Digital Delivery Center, located in the heart of Jaipur, is set to be a state-of-the-art facility featuring modern architecture inspired by the city's rich cultural legacy. The campus will not only serve as a hub for delivering cutting-edge IT solutions but also contribute significantly to employment generation and skill development in the region.

According to the proposed timeline, the campus will commence operations within a year, creating 500 direct employment opportunities in its first phase. Over the next five years, it is expected to generate more than 5,000 jobs, significantly boosting the local economy and positioning Rajasthan as a leader in India's digital transformation journey.

Statement by Ashutosh Mohapatra, CEO & Founder, SearchingYard Group

"Rajasthan is emerging as a prominent destination for technological innovation, and we are thrilled to contribute to this growth with our Amber Digital Delivery Center in Jaipur. Our investment of Rs100 crore underscores our commitment to fostering innovation, generating employment, and promoting sustainable growth in the region.

The Amber Digital Delivery Center will serve as a beacon of modern technology integrated with Jaipur's heritage, setting a global benchmark for IT infrastructure. This initiative not only reflects our vision for SearchingYard Group but also highlights our dedication to nation-building and economic empowerment," said Ashutosh Mohapatra.

A Strategic Move

SearchingYard Group's decision to establish its development center in Jaipur aligns with its long-term strategy to expand its footprint across India while leveraging the state's growing talent pool and business-friendly policies.

The campus will focus on delivering end-to-end IT solutions, including software development, cloud computing, AI solutions, and digital transformation services. Equipped with smart meeting rooms, green building practices, and recreational facilities, the Amber Digital Delivery Center aims to provide a world-class working environment for its employees.

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

In addition to driving economic growth, the campus design incorporates sustainability practices, such as energy-efficient systems, rainwater harvesting, and green spaces. This initiative reflects SearchingYard Group's commitment to creating a balance between technological progress and environmental responsibility.

About SearchingYard Group

Founded by Ashutosh Mohapatra, SearchingYard Software Private Limited has established itself as a leader in IT and SaaS services, catering to clients across government, private, and international sectors. With divisions including YARDDRONE, YARDSTREAM, YARDERP, YARDONE, YARDHOTEL, and YARDHEALTH, the company continues to pioneer innovative solutions in diverse industries.

With this investment in Jaipur, SearchingYard Group takes a significant step toward shaping India's digital future, setting the stage for further advancements in the IT sector.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amber Digital Delivery Center Team

Email:info@searchingyard.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor