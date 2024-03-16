SEASON-3 Of “I AM WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARD- SHOW 2024” was organised by NETWORK RAINBOW MEDIA at constitution club of India
New Delhi (India) March 16: On the occasion of International Women's Day, the I Am Woman of the Year Award Show Season 3, 2024, was organized at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi by Network Rainbow Media, attended by more than 50 women from across the country and abroad. The event was organized by Anjali Maurya, whose sole purpose has always been to honor women and appreciate their contributions to society. Women from various fields were honored with awards at the show.
The name of the awardees is mentioned below:
1. ANJALI KAPOOR – jewellery designer and plus size model (VIP GUEST)
2. GURPREET KAUR – yoga instructor, Model, Author (VIP GUEST)
3. NEHA UPADHYAY – Business women and entrepreneur. (VIP GUEST)
4. DIVYA GUPTA KOTAWALA – Author and business women (GUEST OF HONOUR)
5. SHILPI UPPAL – Fashion model and entrepreneur (GUEST OF HONOUR)
6. EISHA SHARMA – Social activist (GUEST OF HONOUR)
7. AJANTA BURMAN – Celebrity chef & fashion model (GUEST OF HONOUR)
8. SHAMA DUBEY – Fashion model and Anchor
9. DEEPA MANNA – Financial Advisor
10. Dr. JYOTSANA RAI – Homeopathic consultant and life Coach
11. KHUSHBOO VERMANI – Women entrepreneur
12. BIMLA THAKUR – Social worker
13. Mrs. SHEETAL KARDAM – Educator
14. DISHI BHATNAGAR – Fashion Model, Aviation Professional, Fashion Influencer
15. ALKA SHARMA – Educator
16. SHERYA GUPTA – Founder of Words to Wisdom Book and Lifestyle Club
17. ADITII PARNAIK SHARMA – Psychic Tarot, numerologist & law of Attraction Coach
18. KIRANMAYI SRIPADA -Tarot card reader, numerologist and career counselor
19. SEEMA SHARMA “Tamanna” – Teacher, Writer and social activist
20. NAZIA KHAN – Director & Co-Founder of The MADD Academy
21. FARIDA KHAN – Chairperson of The MADD Academy
22. VIDHATA – Yoga and Subconscious Mind Mentor
23. NISHA SINGH – Fashion and lifestyle influencer
24. MONICA THOMAS – Creative Learning & Memory Coach
25. DR. TANYA BAJAJ SOOD – Doctor (Sports physiotherapist)
26. KALYANI SACHAN – Architectural consultant and founder of Ek Uddan Kalyani charitable foundation
27. SAPNA MAHAJAN – Dietician
28. SONAM SHREVASTAV – Teacher/ model/ motivational speaker
29. SHIVANI KAUL – Plus size model
30. GEETAM SHARMA – Human Resource trainer to certified human resource business partner
31. MANVI PAURAV GOVIL – Business women (arayna kreations)
32. SONIA BHARAJ – Advocate and Company Secretary
33. SUDHA ARYA – Event planner/ yoga instructor
34. Dr. MEENA GARG – National President Jai Hind Manch & CMD Sanchi Group of Companies
35. SUSMITA MUHANTY – Singer, fashion model and dancer
36. RAMYA VERMA GANAPATHIRAJU – Fashion model
37. YASHODA IBRAHIMPUR – Entrepreneur, teacher & philanthropist
38. SUNAINA MOHAL – Fashion model and entrepreneur
39. POONAM PATIL – Fashion model
40. HARSHA CHAVAN – Makeup artist and fashion model
41. SIMER DHILLON – Fashion model and financial professional
42. RADHA PRTARU – Model and software Engineer
43. M.N SAILAJA – Educator and model
NRM & team are honoured to have them all. We congratulate all the awardees
