SEASON-3 Of “I AM WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARD- SHOW 2024” was organised by NETWORK RAINBOW MEDIA at constitution club of India

New Delhi (India) March 16: On the occasion of International Women's Day, the I Am Woman of the Year Award Show Season 3, 2024, was organized at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi by Network Rainbow Media, attended by more than 50 women from across the country and abroad. The event was organized by Anjali Maurya, whose sole purpose has always been to honor women and appreciate their contributions to society. Women from various fields were honored with awards at the show.

The name of the awardees is mentioned below:

1. ANJALI KAPOOR – jewellery designer and plus size model (VIP GUEST)

2. GURPREET KAUR – yoga instructor, Model, Author (VIP GUEST)

3. NEHA UPADHYAY – Business women and entrepreneur. (VIP GUEST)

4. DIVYA GUPTA KOTAWALA – Author and business women (GUEST OF HONOUR)

5. SHILPI UPPAL – Fashion model and entrepreneur (GUEST OF HONOUR)

6. EISHA SHARMA – Social activist (GUEST OF HONOUR)

7. AJANTA BURMAN – Celebrity chef & fashion model (GUEST OF HONOUR)

8. SHAMA DUBEY – Fashion model and Anchor

9. DEEPA MANNA – Financial Advisor

10. Dr. JYOTSANA RAI – Homeopathic consultant and life Coach

11. KHUSHBOO VERMANI – Women entrepreneur

12. BIMLA THAKUR – Social worker

13. Mrs. SHEETAL KARDAM – Educator

14. DISHI BHATNAGAR – Fashion Model, Aviation Professional, Fashion Influencer

15. ALKA SHARMA – Educator

16. SHERYA GUPTA – Founder of Words to Wisdom Book and Lifestyle Club

17. ADITII PARNAIK SHARMA – Psychic Tarot, numerologist & law of Attraction Coach

18. KIRANMAYI SRIPADA -Tarot card reader, numerologist and career counselor

19. SEEMA SHARMA “Tamanna” – Teacher, Writer and social activist

20. NAZIA KHAN – Director & Co-Founder of The MADD Academy

21. FARIDA KHAN – Chairperson of The MADD Academy

22. VIDHATA – Yoga and Subconscious Mind Mentor

23. NISHA SINGH – Fashion and lifestyle influencer

24. MONICA THOMAS – Creative Learning & Memory Coach

25. DR. TANYA BAJAJ SOOD – Doctor (Sports physiotherapist)

26. KALYANI SACHAN – Architectural consultant and founder of Ek Uddan Kalyani charitable foundation

27. SAPNA MAHAJAN – Dietician

28. SONAM SHREVASTAV – Teacher/ model/ motivational speaker

29. SHIVANI KAUL – Plus size model

30. GEETAM SHARMA – Human Resource trainer to certified human resource business partner

31. MANVI PAURAV GOVIL – Business women (arayna kreations)

32. SONIA BHARAJ – Advocate and Company Secretary

33. SUDHA ARYA – Event planner/ yoga instructor

34. Dr. MEENA GARG – National President Jai Hind Manch & CMD Sanchi Group of Companies

35. SUSMITA MUHANTY – Singer, fashion model and dancer

36. RAMYA VERMA GANAPATHIRAJU – Fashion model

37. YASHODA IBRAHIMPUR – Entrepreneur, teacher & philanthropist

38. SUNAINA MOHAL – Fashion model and entrepreneur

39. POONAM PATIL – Fashion model

40. HARSHA CHAVAN – Makeup artist and fashion model

41. SIMER DHILLON – Fashion model and financial professional

42. RADHA PRTARU – Model and software Engineer

43. M.N SAILAJA – Educator and model

NRM & team are honoured to have them all. We congratulate all the awardees

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor