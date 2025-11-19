Seasoned Edtech Entrepreneur Dr. Keshava Raju Launches New Book "One Nation, One Classroom"

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19: Dr. Keshava Raju, seasoned edtech entrepreneur, founder of IIHT and co-founder & CEO of Techademy, has launched his new book, "One Nation, One Classroom", a timely call to reimagine India's learning ecosystem as technology reshapes how people study, work, and grow.

Backed by three decades of experience in skilling and workforce development, Dr. Raju presents an education model that bridges gaps between schools, industry, and learners. The book aligns closely with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020, India's GER target of 50% by 2035, and the country's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Raju said:

"India is at a decisive moment. Technology is transforming how we learn and work. One Nation, One Classroom is a reminder that education must stay rooted in people, values, and purpose. In the future, adaptability and emotional intelligence will matter as much as technical skill."

Dr. Raju began his entrepreneurial journey at age 22 with the Indian Institute of Hardware Technology (IIHT). Over the years, IIHT expanded to 350+ centres across 20 countries, training more than 2.6 million learners who contributed significantly to India's early IT growth.

His work at Techademy-partnering closely with enterprises, universities, and public institutions-has given him a ground-level view of how learning expectations are changing across the country. These insights form the backbone of the book.

About the Book

One Nation, One Classroom offers a practical blueprint for a unified, inclusive, skills-first education system. It emphasizes integrating value-based learning with industry-relevant skills, anchored in two guiding principles:

* "Yatra Vidya, Tatra Vikasah" - Where there is knowledge, there is growth.

* "Jnanam Karma Sahayam" - Knowledge must be put into action.

About Dr. Keshava Raju -

Dr. Keshava Raju is a seasoned edtech entrepreneur, founder of IIHT, and co-founder & CEO of Techademy. He has played a pivotal role in shaping India's technology education and workforce skilling ecosystem for over three decades.

