SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi crowned the Largest Indoor Marine-Life Theme Park by Guinness World Records

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 26: SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region's first Marine Life Theme Park, has won a coveted place in the Guinness World Records™ as the 'Largest Indoor Marine-Life Theme Park' in the world. The certificate was presented to Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, and the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi leadership. This milestone comes less than one year after the colossal theme park spanning over 183,000 sqm across five indoor levels opened its doors to the public.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, an experience by Miral, offers guests a fascinating glimpse into the world of marine life, combining entertainment, education and conservation in one place. Guests can discover the vast ocean through eight immersive realms including Abu Dhabi Ocean, One Ocean, MicroOcean, Endless Ocean, Tropical Ocean, Rocky Point and Polar Ocean which is divided into the Arctic realm and Antarctica realm. The marine life theme park is committed to providing the highest standard of animal welfare based on best practices and standards set by internationally recognized animal welfare organizations and is the region's first facility to be certified by Global Humane, the world's largest certifier of animal welfare.

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi General Manager, Thomas Kaferle, said: "We are very pleased to receive recognition from Guinness World Records™ as the world's largest Marine-Life Theme Park. This prestigious achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible entertainment experience, coupled with an interactive educational aspect enabling guests to learn more about marine life in a fun and entertaining setting that engages all ages."

With an incredible variety of aquatic life, over 15 interactive experiences and thrilling rides, in addition to animal experiences and presentations, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi offers a wealth of educational opportunities allowing guests to gain insights from the park's experts about the mesmerizing marine life. Additionally, guests can enjoy over 20 live characters and performances, along with more than 10 up-close encounters with animals, guaranteeing delightful entertainment throughout their visit. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is also home to one of the world's largest multi-species marine life aquariums, where visitors can witness the majesty of marine life on a grand scale. Additionally, there is plenty of choice for pitstops for guests wanting to take a break and enjoy the refreshments on offer from SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's 17 dining experiences that present diverse offerings ranging from buffets and fine dining to grab and go. Furthermore, there are 13 shopping experiences that allow visitors to find the perfect souvenir to commemorate their visit, such as a penguin plushie or photo opportunities.

With its newfound record-breaking status, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi reaffirms its position as one of the top global attractions, showcasing the wonders of marine life to visitors from around the world.

