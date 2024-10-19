SEBI, exchanges, depositories and industry leaders unite to elevate financial literacy at AarthageniX Expo 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : The inaugural AarthageniX Expo 2024, held at the Bombay Exhibition Center (NESCO) on October 18, marked a milestone in financial education, bringing together top industry leaders, regulatory bodies, and financial innovators to advance financial literacy in India.

The two-day event ending on October 19, hailed as the country's largest financial literacy and networking expo, attracted thousands of young investors, entrepreneurs, and financial experts, all eager to enhance their financial knowledge and skills for a more secure economic future.

Keynote speakers included V S Sundaresan, Executive Director of SEBI, along with representatives from NSE, BSE, MCX, CDSL, NISM, and leading financial institutions such as Sharekhan, Upstox, PGIM Mutual Funds, and HDFC Securities.

They shared insights on the importance of accessible financial education and strategic investing, emphasizing the role of financial literacy in driving long-term economic growth.

Participants engaged in hands-on workshops, interactive exhibits, and insightful seminars, which featured real-time investment simulations and investor matchmaking sessions. These activities aimed to bridge the gap between financial knowledge and practical application, offering participants opportunities to collaborate and explore future ventures.

In his opening address, Ankit Ajmera, Advisor at AarthageniX, underscored the urgent need to improve financial literacy across the country. He highlighted the expo's impact and future plans, saying, "We're already planning the next expo, with more innovative sessions and expanded networking opportunities to continue this important mission."

Rishi Nathany, Chief Business Officer at the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), said, "Aarthagenix's initiative during World Investor Week is essential. Financial literacy is about two things: knowing what to do and knowing what not to do."

He added, "What to do means investing wisely by understanding risks and planning effectively. What not to do is avoid scams that threaten hard-earned wealth. Through physical and digital outreach, we aim to empower individuals, MSMEs, corporates, farmers, and more, helping them make informed financial decisions and stay protected in today's evolving market landscape."

Reflecting on the success of the expo, Ajmera stated, "AarthageniX has set a new standard for financial literacy events in India. We've seen incredible enthusiasm and engagement from attendees, and this is just the beginning."

He emphasized the event's goal of equipping individuals with practical tools and knowledge to navigate the ever-changing financial landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor