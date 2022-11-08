Second Edition of ET Tech X 2022 in Greater Noida

Noida, 8th November 2022: ET TECH X 2022 is an international B2B exhibition on educational training technology solutions. It’s a perfect Platform for educators of all sectors, KG to PG, as well as corporations that provide resources for education. The Exhibition will showcase the best products and exciting services of latest technology like VR/AR based education, STEAM learning, ATL Labs, virtual smart classes, LMX learning, E- learning etc for education industry in this new era. It’s a largest Expo, conference and workshop on education training resources, supplies, technology and infrastructure. More than 200 brands will exhibit their merchandise.

ET TECH X 2022 will be held from 09th -11th November 2022 at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, India. The expo presents a unique opportunity for visitors like Schools (Public & Private) /Educational Institutions /Universities / Chairpersons / Owners / Directors / Principals / Academicians / Teachers / Senior Management / Administrative Heads & Decision Makers. Ministry – Associations Representatives from various Government Bodies & Associations, Trade Retailers / Wholesalers / Distributors / Resellers / Buying Agents, Corporate Houses HR Professionals & Procurement Officers, Consultants Senior Professionals, Banks & Financial Institutions. This Exhibition will be organised by S D Promo Media Pvt Ltd and supported by Ministry of MSME and Edcil, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The leading exhibitors are Benq, Epson, View Sonic, Tech Mint, Vgyaan Smartclass, Maxhub, Azvasa Education, Edunext ,Popcorn Furniture, Navneet Toptech, Be-Masterly, Nilkamal, Jabra Connect, Mittsure Technologies, Newline Interactive, Yamaha Music, Goyal Prakashan, Meta Book, Vorphy, Picano India, opening New Horizons, Duke Furniture, IXR Lab, Microline Jupsoft, Arihant Play, Ulektz and many more. There are 150+ Indian Exhibitors and 20+ international exhibitors. Profile of exhibitor based on Adaptive Technology & Curriculum, Administrative Assessment Learning, Communication Technology, Computer Hardware, Curriculum & Instruction Tools, Data Management & Storage, Early Learning, E-Learning, Enterprise Solutions, Professional Development, Conferences & Training, School Supplies, Laboratory & Scientific Products, Uniform Suppliers, Sport wear & Sports Goods, Catering Equipment, Publishers, Remote/ Cloud Computing, Furniture, Game Based Learning, Interactive Whiteboards, IT Solutions, Networking, Library & Media Technology, Managed Print Services, Mobile Learning Devices, Multi – Media Technology / Projection Devices.

The main guest of honour for inauguration is Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director, CBSE, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. Apart from this, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, M P, Gautam buddh Nagar, U.P, Mr. Pankaj Singh, MLA, Noida and Shri Chand Sharma, Member Uttar Pradesh legislative council will be coming to investiture the Exhibition.

According to Mr. Vivek Vikram, Director, S D Promo Media Pvt Ltd, “The main aim of the exhibition is to make India significant player in the education sector. It’s a robust collective response which is needed to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on education. The NEP’s emphasis on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) as an urgent ‘National Mission’ is a great opportunity that we must deliver on. As a sector, we need to leverage the strengths of each stakeholder, especially parents, to increase their accountability in their wards’ early childhood learning experiences. Now, more than ever, there needs to be a paradigm shift in foundational learning wherein children ‘read to learn’ more than they ‘learn to read’ so that they can become self-learners.”

This 3 day exhibition includes conferences by inspirational keynote speakers Prof. Dr. Vikram Singh, Chancellor, Noida International University, Prof. Raj Nehru, Vice Chancellor, Haryana Skill University, Mr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, Chief General Manager, EdCIL and many more and numerous educator-led sessions concentrated on engaging students, technology uses, erecting connections, and integrating tools to foster academic achievement. There will be 40+ workshops sessions parallel in three days for the rearmost happening in AR/ VR, STEAM & Robotics, Industry-Education Institution Partnerships, Social Media, numerous latest concerns in education.

300+ Awards distribution to felicitate leading educational institution across J & K, Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi- NCR, UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar, MP, West Bengal & North Eastern States.

