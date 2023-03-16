New Delhi [India], March 16 (/SRV): In an effort to broaden its range of services, Secure Move, a prominent player in the packers and movers industry, has introduced Home & Office shifting services alongside its current suite of services which includes pet transport and car transport services. The company's state-of-the-art technology and high-quality packaging ensure that the customer's belongings are securely transported to their new location. Secure Move's skilled labour, available across India, is committed to providing damage-free loading and unloading, making the relocation process hassle-free. With its customer-centric approach and affordable price, Secure Move has emerged as a preferred choice for customers seeking personalized and reliable transportation services.

What sets Secure Move apart is its focus on providing personalized, flexible, and affordable solutions to its customers. The company offers 24/7 customer care support to answer all queries and offers the best solution after understanding the customers' service requirements. With a mission to take the weight off customers' shoulders, Secure Move aims to achieve the leading status in the industry with proficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability.

The company's extensive network of services across India ensures smooth service. Additionally, the company's skilled labour is available at all locations to ensure damage-free packaging, loading, and unloading. With Secure Move, customers can rest assured that their pets will be transported in a safe and comfortable manner, with 24/7 monitoring to ensure their well-being. In the case of vehicle transportation, the team of experts at Secure Move ensures that the vehicles arrive at their destination in pristine condition.

The Founder of Secure Move, Hemchander said, "At Secure Move, we understand the importance of your possessions and the emotional attachment you have towards them. Our team of experts is trained to handle all aspects of packing and moving with utmost care and professionalism. Whether it is car transport, bike transport, pet transport, or household items, we ensure that everything is handled with precision and delivered on time." He further added, "With the recently introduced Home & Office shifting service, we aim to provide a secure solution to the relocation needs of individuals and businesses."

Secure Move was founded by the venerable retired army personnel, Hemchander, who dutifully served the nation with exceptional bravery. Retiring from a long and honourable career in the Indian Army, Hemchander ji noticed a recurring problem among his fellow army brothers: the hassle of moving household items, cars, and pets from one place to another every third year due to their frequent transfers. Determined to provide a solution, he founded Secure Move, a relocation company that offers a full range of services to help ease the burden of relocation. Secure Move brings a dynamic and forward-looking approach to the packers and movers' industry.

