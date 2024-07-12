Seeds of Change: How MOMOS ON WHEELS Nourishes Darjeeling’s Economy and Community

Darjeeling ( West Bengal) (India) July 12 :Nestled in the scenic Darjeeling hills, Shambhala Food Products Pvt. Ltd., the makers of the famous MOMOS ON WHEELS brand, is a company that stands out not just for its delicious offerings but also for its commitment to social responsibility and community upliftment. Founded in 2016 by Tashi Doma Bhutia, Shambhala has carved a unique niche in the food industry, proving that success can be measured by factors other than profits.

The company’s founder, Tashi Doma Bhutia, highlighted its dedication to women’s empowerment and stated, “We believe in the power of women to drive change. We’ve made it our mission to create opportunities that enable women to become financially independent and contribute to their communities.”

MOMOS ON WHEELS actively works towards integrating underprivileged individuals into mainstream society through employment and various livelihood initiatives. “Our goal is not just to run a successful business but to uplift those around us,” said Tashi Doma Bhutia. “We believe that true success lies in creating a positive impact on society.”

The company’s kindness is not limited to people; it also includes animals. MOMOS ON WHEELS has put in place initiatives to take care of stray animals, including food and medical attention when required. This holistic approach to corporate responsibility sets them apart in the industry.

MOMOS ON WHEELS has established itself as a forerunner in the frozen momos market. It offers customers all over India experience the authentic flavour of Darjeeling momos without ever leaving their homes by skillfully preparing and using premium ingredients to capture the essence of the Himalayas. Momos have been transformed by this creative brand, which has made them a tasty and practical choice for individuals with hectic schedules.

MOMOS ON WHEELS is one of the few businesses in its industry to have been profitable for ten years. This success is particularly noteworthy given the challenges faced by traditional industries in the region.

Prestigious institutions have taken notice of the company’s novel business strategy. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kolkata, one of India’s premier business schools, selected MOMOS ON WHEELS for a research study, recognising its unique approach to business and social impact. Furthermore, the company’s efforts have been acknowledged by the government, which awarded it recognition for being the best new company under the MSME-T category.

The tea industry in the Darjeeling Hills, which was formerly well-known, has declined recently. Taking note of this change, MOMOS ON WHEELS wants to establish a side industry to bring jobs to remote areas. “We’re working to diversify the local economy and create sustainable job opportunities that can support families and communities in these regions,” Tashi Doma Bhutia explained.

