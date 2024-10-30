Sejal Glass's Consolidated Q2 FY25 Net Profit Soars 124 Percent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Sejal Glass Limited (NSE: SEJALLTD, BSE: 532993), one of the leading architectural glass manufacturers, has reported its Unaudited financials for Q2 FY25 and H1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

Q2 FY25 Consolidated

* Total Income of Rs 61.88 Cr, YoY growth of 55.32%

* EBITDA of Rs 8.67 Cr, YoY growth of 55.03%

* EBITDA Margin of 14.00%, YoY change of - 3 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 2.45 Cr, YoY growth of 123.80%

* Net Profit Margin of 3.95%, YoY growth of 121 Bps

* EPS of Rs 2.40, YoY growth of 124.30%

Q2 FY25 Standalone

* Total Income of Rs 16.94 Cr, YoY growth of 36.31%

* EBITDA of Rs 2.12 Cr, YoY growth of 42.87%

* EBITDA Margin of 12.49%, YoY growth of 57 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 0.03 Cr, Loss to Profit

* Net Profit Margin of 0.19%, Loss to Profit

* EPS of Rs 0.03, Loss to Profit

H1 FY25 Consolidated

* Total Income of Rs 114.95 Cr, YoY growth of 71.15%

* EBITDA of Rs 16.04 Cr, YoY growth of 73.00%

* EBITDA Margin of 13.96%, YoY growth of 15 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 3.84 Cr, YoY growth of 92.44%

* Net Profit Margin of 3.34%, YoY growth of 37 Bps

* EPS of Rs 3.77, YoY growth of 92.35%

Commenting on the performance, Amrut Gada, Promoter of Sejal Glass Limited said, "We are pleased to announce Q2 & H1 FY25 results, driven by our ongoing commitment to operational efficiency, strategic market expansion, and enhanced capacity utilization. A significant highlight of this quarter is capacity utilization in our Ras Al Khaimah plant. Currently operating at around 62% of its installed capacity, this facility has substantially bolstered our production capabilities, enabling us to meet the rising demand with agility.

Our international markets remain the primary revenue source, supported by a diversified product portfolio which is combination of high value-added niche products and medium-margin products. By adhering to international standards and collaborating with trusted suppliers, we continue to meet the needs of leading clients across industries, such as real estate and developers. This approach has strengthened our market position, contributing to margin enhancements and underscoring our financial resilience as demonstrated in our quarterly performance.

Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our growth trajectory. The rising global demand for high-performance architectural glass aligns well with our offerings, from core products to new innovations, including bulletproof glass, which is currently undergoing testing at our UAE facility. By staying focused on operational efficiency and product diversification, we remain committed to delivering strong financial results, creating long-term value, and achieving sustainable growth in line with our shareholders' expectations."

