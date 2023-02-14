Select CITYWALK becomes India's first shopping center to install AQS for purified indoor air

In an industry first approach, Select CITYWALK becomes a pioneer to install Air Quality System(AQS) in order to provide the best indoor air quality to patrons. The shopping centre has installed multistep filtration in their AHU to improve the outside air by 70-80%. Keeping the health and safety of its consumers on priority, Select CITYWALK has consciously taken an initiative to introduce advanced technology in the filtration system across the entire premises.

According to a study the average time a visitor spends in a shopping center is more than 2 hours, hence inhaling clean air for this certain time period would be beneficial for health. In the last several years, a growing body of scientific evidence has indicated that the air within homes and other buildings can be more seriously polluted than the outdoor air in even the largest and most industrialized cities. Thus, for many people, the risks to health may be greater due to exposure to air pollution indoors than outdoors.

Select CITYWALK has been a leader in innovation and one of the most prosperous shopping centres in the nation with the customer-first approach. It has made significant investments in centralized filtration systems and has installed 22 BE air purification system to bring in clean, fresh air along with unique filtration systems in the existing air handling units so that all the recirculated air is likewise cleaned. The installed system will improve IAQ by reducing concentration of VOCs, PM10, PM 2.5, SOx, Nox and O3.

Speaking on the initiative, Yogeshwar Sharma CEO & Executive Director Select CITYWALK said, "For customers, visiting a shopping centre is more than just a series of transactions. It's an experience. That's why people still go shopping in person instead of making all their purchases online. We have introduced the new filtration system at Select CITYWALK to make sure we provide a safe and relaxed customer experience. Our logistics have made sure that all community areas are properly filtered and treated and we are currently collaborating with store managers to install filtration systems as well, ensuring that the entire space as a whole has excellent air quality!"

Select CITYWALK is India's most admired, upscale, and responsible Shopping Centre. Select CITYWALK has carved out a niche for itself in the retail revolution for India's discerning shoppers over the last 14 years.

The premier Shopping Centre has revolutionised the shopping scene in Delhi NCR by establishing a new lifestyle and shopping milestones for its customers. The majority of international brands have launched or made their Indian debut through Select CITYWALK.

More than 192 renowned Indian and international brands, including Ted Baker, Skechers, Dior, Bateel, Muji, Chanel, Good Earth, Kiehl's, Decathlon, Zara, H&M, Bath & Body Works, L'affaire, Onitsuka Tiger, Fabindia, Nineteen 78, Soul tree and many others, are housed in the shopping centre.

The Shopping Centre, which is ISO certified, audited, and committed, is a leader in environmental administration, with zero waste and water discharge.

