Semiconductor design GCCs in India see 12% decline in job openings between Q1-Q3 of FY2025: Report

New Delhi [India], January 22 : Semiconductor Design Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India are witnessing a slowdown in hiring, as the open requisitions (job openings or vacancies) declining by 12 per cent between the first quarter (Q1) and third quarter (Q3) of financial year 2025, according to a report by Careernet, India's leading holistic talent solutions provider.

The report added that the sector experienced an overall decline in hiring throughout FY2025.

In Q1, the average monthly open positions dropped by 7 per cent in Q2 to 3,435 positions. This downward trend continued into Q3, with another 5 per cent decline, averaging 3,257 open positions.

Month-on-month variations highlight a significant dip of 10 per cent in August, followed by a modest recovery with a 6 per cent increase in December, as per the report.

"These trends indicate cautious hiring strategies amid market uncertainties," the report added.

The report outlines significant hiring trends across organisational sizes. Small organisations, employing fewer than 1,000 people, exhibited early optimism, with hiring growth peaking at 9-10 per cent in May and June.

However, Q3 saw a sharp downturn, with an 18 per cent drop in December. Mid-sized organisations (1,000-5,000 employees) maintained a cautious stance throughout the year, with only minor growth in December. In contrast, large organisations (over 5,000 employees) displayed resilience, achieving an 11 per cent hiring increase in December after earlier declines.

The report stated that design-focused roles such as Design Engineers, Verification Engineers, and System Architects remain critical, alongside manufacturing roles like Process Engineers, Equipment Engineers, and Technicians.

The Research and Development (R&D) domain continues to attract talent specialising in Materials Science, Quantum Computing, and Nano Technology, emphasising the industry's innovation-driven nature, as per the report.

The report highlighted that the decline underscores evolving market dynamics and a shift in talent demand within the semiconductor design industry.

India's semiconductor design GCC ecosystem comprises over 180 organisations, with 70 large, mid-size, and startup players employing 1.1 lakh professionals as of H1 2024, the report added.

Focusing on 70 large, midsize, and startup semiconductor design GCCs, Careernet's report provides a comprehensive analysis of active roles in the top 50 GCCs from Q1 to Q3 of FY2025.

Commenting on the report, Neelabh Shukla, Chief Business Officer, Careernet said, "While hiring trends suggest caution in FY2025, the semiconductor GCC sector is well-positioned for long-term growth. Startups and small organisations are navigating uncertainties, while larger companies are leveraging their scale to invest in talent for future growth."

Semiconductor Design GCCs currently account for 4 per cent of India's total GCC ecosystem, growing steadily at 7 per cent over the past two decades, the report said, adding that the growth is bolstered by India's cost advantages, skilled workforce, and the rising demand for electronics in sectors such as telecommunications, automotive, and consumer electronics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor